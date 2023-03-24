HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Snead State men’s basketball team’s 2022-2023 season came to a close Tuesday, March 21, after the Parsons fell to the Southeastern Community College (Iowa) Blackhawks 75-49 in Round 1 of the NJCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Championship Tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
The Parsons trailed only 35-31 at halftime, despite the Blackhawks starting the game with a 15-4 run.
But in the second half, Snead State struggled to make a basket as Southeastern outscored the Parsons by a staggering 40-18.
After shooting 13-of-34 from the field (38.2%) in the first half, the Parsons shot just 5-of-30 (16.7%) in the second half.
Sophomore forward Tre Whitehead paced the Parsons with a game-high 24 points. He also recorded five rebounds and one assist.
Sophomore guard Ty Briscoe scored 10 points and led the team with five assists. Donte Bacchus dropped in nine points and tallied four rebounds. Cole Maddox added four points and KJ Rogers two.
The ACCC’s leading rebounder Mario Andrews, a redshirt freshman for Snead State, hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds.
With the loss, the Parsons end the season with a 25-9 overall record, an ACCC Championship and the NJCAA South District title.
The Parsons’ NJCAA Championship Tournament berth was the just the fifth in program history and second in five years.
