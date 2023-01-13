The opportunity for a college education, first at Snead State and then Auburn University, changed Rick Baker’s life and launched him into an ultra-successful career in economics, finance and investments.
Monday morning, Rick introduced himself to the Crossville High School student body during an assembly, where he announced he’s donating 25 scholarships a year for the next 10 years for CHS seniors to attend Snead State.
The 1977 Crossville graduate delivered a stirring speech and commanded the students’ attention for more than 20 minutes. None of them had a clue about Rick’s scholarship program until his announcement.
“You’ve got to pay us back, and let me tell you how you’re going to pay us back,” Rick said. “You’re going to give it 100 percent. You’re going to work hard. You’re going to make great grades, you’re going to make the best grades you can make. That might not be A’s, but it’s the best grades you can.
“You’re also going to start getting involved more in clubs. If you’re working after school, you give it 100 percent. No drugs, no vaping, none of this crap stuff. Be focused. You can do it. If I can do it, you can do it.
“We’ve got to never stop believing that we can accomplish anything. A dream is a dream, but when we share that dream with someone else it becomes reality.
“All you guys are winners. That’s the message I want to send to you. I am betting on you. Please don’t let me down, because I could open up so many doors for you and I want to. So, the ball is in your court to do something.
“Don’t ever stop believing in yourself. Don’t ever stop believing, because you’re a winner.”
Forty-six years ago, neither Rick nor anyone else would have predicted the success he’s enjoyed.
He was named president of the North Florida Federal Land Bank at 27, the youngest person to ever hold the position. In 1990, he joined Morgan Stanley and a year later received the Book Award for being voted by his peers as the most honest and trustworthy stockbroker.
Rick advanced to the role of senior vice president/portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley before moving a decade later to Merrill Lynch. Today, he works as a managing director for Merrill/Bank of America.
“I was at Crossville at 14 years old, and every week this bully kept beating me up,” Rick said. “And I said somehow, I’m going to outlast this guy … and I did.
“I grew up on a farm very poor, and I had an accident on that farm and I was almost killed. At 15, I was partially paralyzed, and they said at best you’ll be a vegetable.
“I didn’t have a mentor, because my parents were uneducated. My dad was illiterate. They loved me, and I loved them. I worshipped the ground they walked on.
“Then something happened that changed my life. I got a four-year scholarship to Auburn University, which was unheard of. When I went home and told my parents, they said you can’t go, you’ve got to work. And I had three teachers, and I’ll never forget it, sit around my parents’ kitchen table and say you have to let him go. You’ve got to let him go to school, and somehow I got to go.
“I wasn’t the smartest in the class, but somehow I got to go and the trajectory of my life, it changed like that because I realized this is the way to get me and my mom and my dad out of poverty, and I went and I excelled. I grabbed that chance and I held onto it as tight as I could.
“So, the kid who got bullied, the kid who wasn’t supposed to make it, the kid who was told by the counselor at school you’re not smart enough to go to the accelerated program to go to school in college … well, look at me now. And look at all y’all. So, I’m here because of you guys, because the trajectory of you, the trajectory of your family, the trajectory of this school is changing today.
“Crossville is not going to be the school that everybody wants to not send their kids to, that they’ll drive them to Boaz or whatever and not go to Crossville. In two years, two years from today, everybody will be wanting to come to Crossville because it’s the school where they get the scholarships, it’s the school where the kids excel, it’s the kids who are focused. That’s what we’re doing.”
I appreciate Rick’s investment in our alma mater, and I’m excited about how his generosity is going to change lives. My oldest son, James, is a third-grader at Crossville Elementary, and someday he might receive one of Rick’s scholarships.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher of The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.