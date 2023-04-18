More than a year after filing a suit against the city of Guntersville, a family continues to seek justice and answers after their loved one died in the city’s jail.
Two Birmingham-based attorneys, family members and friends of Travis Banks, 32, gathered in front of the Guntersville Police Department Tuesday morning asking the community not to forget Banks and to call city leaders and state elected officials to demand answers in Banks’ death on July 29, 2021.
“Two years ago we demanded answers,” said Jonathan Austin of the Austin Law firm.
“For members of Travis Banks’ family to continue to grieve and not get the answers they are entitled to is tragic. They deserve to have answers.”
Banks died while incarcerated in the Guntersville Police Department. Family members say Banks called 9-1-1 for help during a mental health crisis but was ultimately arrested and transported to the city’s jail. He died 48 hours later inside the hail.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said at the time of Banks’ death that Banks was trying to harm himself while in a cell. Officers moved him to a different area allowing them to more closely monitor him. He became unresponsive and was transported by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center North where he was later declared dead.
Peterson called for a special investigation to be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigations.
Jessica Banks, Travis’ wife, sued the city citing inadequate medical care, deprivation of life, supervisory liability, negligent supervision/training and municipal liability.
She and other family members say they have repeatedly requested basic information from police and city leaders, including the initial arrest report stating why he was arrested to begin with, security and officer body cam video and other information regarding his time in the city’s jail.
Thus far, Jessica says, they family has gotten little aside from an autopsy report and Travis’ personal effects.
“The city still denies us any information,” she said. “They have never apologized. They have not given us a police report. I did get his belongings finally, but I had to jump through a lot of hoops first.”
Tuesday’s press conference was an attempt to keep Travis’ death in the public eye, Jessica said, and to push city leaders into giving what she termed “long overdue” answers surrounding her husband’s death.
See Saturday’s edition of The Reporter for more in depth coverage of this story as we reach out to city leaders and state officials for comment and updates.
