The Albertville City Schools Board of Education elected board officers during its regular annual meeting Tuesday evening.
Board member Bobby Stewart was reelected as board president, and Sandy Elkins was reelected vice president.
Tuesday was board member Mike Price’s last regular meeting before he steps down at the end of the month. He said he plans to be present for a special called meeting on Thursday, May 25 at 7:15 a.m.
The board affirmed Price’s replacement, Annie Furrer, during the meeting. She will join the board starting next month.
In other business, the board:
• Recognized Amiah Murry, a senior at AHS, as the State Champion of the Triple Jump at the 7A Indoor State Championship Meet in Birmingham.
• Recognized several retiring staff members including Albertville Middle School assistant principal Matthew West, and welcomed several new hires.
• Approved AHS FBLA members to travel to Atlanta, GA June 26-July 1, 2023 to compete at the National Level in various speech, testing and presentation events.
• Approved the 2023-2024 Board Meeting schedule.
• Listened to a video presentation by AMS principal Lance Kitchens highlighting students, staff and events at the middle school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.