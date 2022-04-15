The Mountain Valley Arts Council Spring Concerts in the Park series will feature Lake City Jazz on Thursday, April 21, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Errol Allan Park in Guntersville.
Lake City Jazz has been performing a variety of jazz, blues, and jazz-flavored popular music since 2014. We may have to count how many decades of musical experience these guys have because we know two of them alone account for over a hundred years!
They refer to their music as "easy-access" jazz. That is, songs that you'll recognize and be easily drawn into. The Lake City Jazz playbook ranges from songs made popular by classic jazz artists such as Frank Sinatra and Wes Montgomery — to more modern pop musicians like Stevie Wonder and Eric Clapton.
Bring your friends and folding chairs and enjoy a free two-hour outdoor concert. Concessions will be available as well as advance orders at Café 336, Hadwin House, and Old Town Stock House. You can also take advantage of Guntersville’s Arts & Entertainment District for beverages. If bad weather occurs, the concert will be held inside Town Hall just a block or so northeast on Blount Avenue.
Thanks to the sponsors of this concert series which includes the Alabama State Council on the Arts, City of Guntersville, PNC Bank, Citizens Bank & Trust, and Rodney’s Flowers, as well as individual members and audience donations.
