CROSSVILLE, Ala. — Lilliana Pahuamba Roque loves to draw, and Monday afternoon she gave Juleydi Franco-Ramos a picture she drew as a keepsake of the beautiful moment the Crossville High School seniors shared that will never be forgotten.
Franco-Ramos, Roque and Betzaida Garcia Gomez represented the senior class in the 2022 CHS homecoming court. At halftime of the Friday, Sept. 23 game against Southeastern, the school announced Franco-Ramos as the homecoming queen during an on-field ceremony to recognize the entire court.
But after being crowned by 2021 queen Marlene Lopez, Franco-Ramos walked over to first alternate Roque, who battles cerebral palsy, and gave her the crown, gently placing it on Roque’s head as tears and applause flowed from a crowd astonished by Franco-Ramos’ selfless act of love and kindness.
Roque, who spends most of her time in a wheelchair, said she had no idea Franco-Ramos would decline the crown and give it to her.
“We had previously spoken about something like that, but that was way before we had chosen the three girls,” Franco-Ramos said. “Me and my friends and I were discussing if one of us were to get the crown, we would give it away, we would give it to Lilli.
“But after I made the court, I didn’t think I would actually have to do that … I was pretty sure Lilli would get it on her own. But I’m glad to have been a part of it.”
A group of Franco-Ramos’ friends met with CHS Principal Jon Peppers and told him of their homecoming plans to honor Roque. Franco-Ramos was unable to attend the meeting.
“That night, I looked at Juleydi and said, ‘Do you want to do it,’ and she kind of shook her head and said, ‘Yeah,’” Peppers said.
During the ceremony, Franco-Ramos said “it all happened so fast.”
“He [Peppers] already knew, and it was more of like a nod and then I knew what I had to do,” Franco-Ramos said. “That’s whenever I stepped toward Lilli and handed her my crown.
“I looked straight at her uncle and her, and I said she’s the one who deserves the crown.”
Roque was surprised to receive the crown. “I was excited and thrilled,” she said.
Late Friday night, Peppers shared a Facebook post about Crossville’s special homecoming, and by midday Saturday it had gone viral on social media, helped by Rick Karle of WVTM13 TV in Birmingham.
Monday morning, Peppers and the girls did a Facebook live interview with WBRC FOX6 News anchor Janice Rogers on her show, “Good Day Alabama.”
Franco-Ramos said, “I didn’t think it would escalate this much.”
Roque concurred with her friend about the attention their wonderful story has received.
“It’s cool, but I didn’t know either that it would be that much viewed or seen,” she said.
Peppers said Roque “always has a smile on her face.” He also wasn’t surprised by Franco-Ramos’ selfless act.
“This is typical of Juleydi,” he said. “She’s the most professional student I think I’ve ever been around in my 28 years of education. You can’t say that for every student. She’s so organized. That’s why I think her future is going to be so bright.”
Peppers believes it’s the first time a homecoming queen selected by the student body at CHS has given her crown to another member of the court.
“It would be hard to find it somewhere, because it would take a very unselfish teenage girl that is getting a very famous homecoming queen title that almost every teenage girl wants or dreams of having, and Juleydi had it but she was moved to give it to Lilli,” Peppers said. “To me, they’re both homecoming queens.
“Our Hispanic population is large, and a lot of times we get negative people talking about our school. We have great things happening here. That’s just evident right there, what Juleydi did. We have great kids.
“We’re tired of hearing that negative thing about Crossville, because all the other schools around us try to emulate and look like us because we do great things with our academics. This just kind of brings our school up a little bit higher and shows people that Crossville School is great.
“I’ll never be able to thank these girls for what they’ve done, because it just kind of shows the rest of the world, the rest of the state, how good Crossville is.”
