They say Disney World is the most magical place on earth.
For the Tracy and Jill Cheek family of Marshall County, a trip to Disney just before Christmas turned out to be way more magical than even they could have imagined. The Cheeks have been making annual treks to Disney World for about 20 years. They’d not been since 2019 due to Covid and they’d never been at Christmas, so their trip a week before the holiday was shaping up to be a special one anyway.
But it got even more special once they arrived at the Magic Kingdom.
“We had on matching shirts that I had bought a year before the trip,” Jill said. “We had just hit Main Street and we were getting our picture made in front of the castle with the matching shirts when a lady came out of the crowd, tapped my husband on the shoulder and said ‘I love your shirts.’”
She asked if she could talk to them for just a minute and Jill thought she might be trying to sell a timeshare. Jill began to explain that they had tickets to “Be Our Guest” and they needed to hurry.
“She said, ‘No, I promise you want to talk to me. I will make it worth your while.’”
In each of the parks at Disney, there’s a parade every day and those parades are real productions. The woman asked the Cheeks what their favorite part of the parade was. Jill said she always enjoyed seeing Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
The mystery woman told them her favorite part was the beginning because that’s when the grand marshals came along. Before she knew it, the woman had told Jill, Tracy and their grown kids Peyton and Sarah-Elizabeth that she worked for Disney and she’d like for them to be the grand marshals in the Disney parade that very day at noon.
It was a graduation trip for the kids. Peyton just graduated from UNA and Sarah-Elizabeth will graduate from Shorter University in May.
Being asked to be the grand marshals “was a surreal moment” for the family, Jill said. But as luck would have it, it rained that day and the parade was canceled.
Jill thought their opportunity of a lifetime was about to pass by. But the woman said Disney would comp their tickets for them to return the following day and do the grand marshal gig. The Cheeks came back to the Magic Kingdom and they got to be the grand marshals.
The loudspeaker on the route announced them as “the Cheek family from Albertville, celebrating graduation.”
“We were like celebrities,” Jill said. “We were waving at people and they were waving back.”
It turned out there were friends from back home who were at Disney watching the parade and they were texting pics of the family to them while they were in the parade.
At the end of the parade, Disney had a roped off area just for the Cheeks with a front row view of the parade. Characters would stop and the Cheeks would have their photos made with them.
“One of the characters came down and kissed Sarah-Elizabeth on the cheek,” Jill said. “It was beautiful. It looks like a poster.”
Disney gave the Cheeks a “Photo Pass” so they could get free photos from the parade. They also gave them mouse ears with “Grand Marshal” embroidered on the back of them.
“They treated us like royalty,” Jill said. “They must have given us $1,500 worth of merchandise. It was the highlight of our Christmas season.”
She said it was apparently all because of the shirts.
“They weren’t homemade or anything special, but I guess they caught their eye,” Jill said.
Jill is an assistant librarian at the Guntersville Public Library. Tracy is the principal at Marshall Christian Academy.
The parade experience wasn’t the only special thing that happened to them on the Disney trip. They were the last family to get in before the line was cut off to see “The Lion King” show at Animal Kingdom.
“This time someone tapped Peyton on the shoulder and said ‘Follow me,’” Jill said. “We got front row seats for the show. It was the 50th anniversary of Disney World. It was Christmas. Everything was just so special. The trip was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
