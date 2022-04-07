A Sylvania man is facing manslaughter charges in connection with a hit-and-run incident that killed a Crossville teen.
Tyler Blaise Wilbanks, 22, of Sylvania, was arrested Wednesday by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division.
He was apprehended in Pell City and charged with manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident.
Wilbanks was allegedly the driver of a 2016 Chevy Equinox that struck the rear of a motorcycle driven by 14-year-old Harley Lasseter, of Crossville, on April 2. The accident occurred at about 10:20 p.m. on Alabama 75, about three miles south of Geraldine, according to Alabama State Troopers.
The Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office, Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Rainsville Police Department, Albertville Police Department, Fort Payne Police Department, Geraldine Police Department and The Center for Applied Forensics assisted in the arrest.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Lasseter’s funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Geraldine High School Gym. The burial will follow at Sardis Cemetery. Bro. Craig Kilgo, Lonnie Craft, and Michael Marsh will officiate. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Crossville Memorial Chapel.
Geraldine High School Principal Jason Mayfield characterized Lasseter as a “great kit” who not only competed on the school’s football and basketball teams, but also supported the school and his fellow students in any way he could.
“Harley was an outstanding young man,” said Michael Davis, head football coach, and Jeremy Smith, head basketball coach in a statement. “He was an everyday example of honor and integrity. His positive attitude was conveyed through his charming smile.
“Harley made an immediate impact on our school and teams through his commitment to his teammates. He was both a joy to be around and a relentless competitor at the same time.
“Our teams and school are crushed with this tragic news, and we grieve with the family for this senseless loss.
“It serves as a reminder for us to be thankful for our blessings and to hug those we love.”
Mayfield said Lasseter was a positive influence on his fellow students.
“Harley wore a smile on his face everywhere he went,” Mayfield said.
“If you knew him, you just knew how warm of a personality he had. When you finished talking to him, you left with a smile on your face too.
“He was a very active student, competing as part of our football and basketball teams. If he was not competing, and there was any opportunity for him to wear purple and white, he was there as a fan to support it. He would always be there to cheer people on at any time he could.”
Mayfield said counselors and various local pastors were on hand at the school Monday morning to speak with students, faculty and staff, offering grief counseling to anyone who needed it.
Cassey Lasseter, Harley’s mother, said monetary donations in Harley’s memory may be made at any Liberty Bank branch. Additionally, Bree Schlageter at Geraldine High School and Susan Gilbert at Dekalb Forest Products will also be accepting donations made out to the Harley Lasseter Memorial Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.