A man sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role in an early domestic violence case will remain in jail despite his pleas to be released.
Judge Tim Riley said Monday Randy Joe Carlisle’s request for a Rule 32 hearing was denied by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Friday.
Carlisle was arrested in 1991 and charged with felony counts of attempted murder and assault. Carlisle is believed to have broken into his former girlfriend’s home located between Guntersville and Arab after she broke up with him and assaulted her and two family members inside the home who attempted to protect her. Riley said Carlisle had made numerous threats against the woman and her family prior to the attack.
Carlisle left her for dead and fled the home but was later apprehended.
He was tried in a Marshall County Court and found guilty of assault and attempted murder, garnering a sentence of life in prison without parole.
“This all happened before I became a judge,” Riley said.
“He nearly killed the woman. He attacked her with a large crescent wrench – the type you would use to work on semi-trucks and the like.
“He had another weapon with him, a knife I believe.
“This occurred back before it was known as domestic violence. It was one of the earliest cases like that … and it was particularly violent.”
Riley said he recommended Carlisle’s request be denied.
“These longtime inmates sit there in jail and have a lot of time on their hands,” he said. “They spend a lot of time in the libraries with the ‘jailhouse lawyers’ submitting paperwork.
“He claims he was mistreated by the courts here and was treated unfairly. He’d asked for a new trial or to have his sentence thrown out and be released.
“I believe he should stay in jail. What he did weas particularly violent. He is one of people that does not need to be walking around in public.”
