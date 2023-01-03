GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The Sardis varsity boys basketball team finished third in its bracket of last week’s Smoky Mountain Winter Classic Tournament.
The Lions, who are 14-6 overall and 1-2 in Class 5A, Area 13 play, tipped off the 2023 portion of their schedule Tuesday night against West End.
Sardis 76,
Houston County 41
The Lions trailed the Tennessee team 16-12 after a quarter, but they roared in front 37-27 at the half and led 54-39 at the final rest stop. Sardis outscored the Fighting Irish 22-2 in the fourth period.
Eli Morton’s 21 points paced a trio of Lions who scored in double figures. Luke Martin got 14 and Kason Moore 10.
Trey Gutherie topped Houston County with 13.
Harlan County 60,
Sardis 26
Harlan County, from Kentucky, outscored the Lions 27-10 in the opening quarter and never looked back. The Black Bears led 47-15 and 56-18 at the other breaks.
Jacob Bozarth and Luke Martin scored seven each for the Lions.
Harlan County’s leading scorers were Jonah Swanner with 19 and Trent Noah with 17. Noah is the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Sardis 71,
Metcalfe County 63
The Lions completed their tournament run by knocking off Metcalfe County, Kentucky.
Metcalfe County led 20-19 after the first quarter, but Sardis was up 36-34 at the half and 50-49 after three periods.
Three Lions finished in double figures, topped by Martin with 16. Moore contributed 13 and Landon Carroll 10.
Jax Allen pumped in 26 points for Metcalfe County. Logan Phelps had 10.
