A motion to expedite a trial involving the fate of a potentially dangerous dog in Guntersville has been granted and will be heard by Circuit Judge Christopher Abel on Jan. 14.
Abel issued his rulings Monday on motions made by the defendant, in this case dog-owner Valina Jackson and the Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste.
Yoste told The Reporter she made the motion to have the option for a jury trial stricken in favor of a bench trial, which is when a judge hears and makes the final rulings in a case.
The new bench trial will be like starting from square one with the case, however prior testimony made under oath from the previous trial with Judge Shannon Mitchell may be addressed, Yoste said.
Among his other decisions, the Abel denied the defendant’s motion to have the case dismissed as well as its request for Jackson to have visitation rights with the dog, Havoc, while it is being housed at Guntersville Animal Hospital.
Both sides agreed to give the dog anxiety medications in lieu of sedation after it broke loose from its cage and attacked another animal this past December.
Judge Tim Riley was originally supposed to hear the appeal but recused himself for undisclosed reasons.
I MISS MY BABY ..ITS BEEN HORRIBLE HORRIBLE WITHOUT HIM..MY LIFE ISN'T THE SAME. HE IS not VICIOUS ..UNIVITED PEOPLE THAT KNOW YOUR DOG HIS WHOLE LIFE HE JUST TRIED TO GIVE YOU THE BABY UNTIL YOU SPARKED THAT SPARK SINGED MY HAIR AND ALL.. HE IS NOT AT FAULT..DON'T OPEN THE DOOR OF A BEAR IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THE BEAR..YOU KNEW HE WAS TRAINED TO PROTECT ME
