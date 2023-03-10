Opal Wright Driskill
Dawson
Mrs. Opal Wright Driskill, 99, of Dawson, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral service is Monday, March 13, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Vick officiating. Burial will follow in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Monday, March 13 from 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers family request donations made to: Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road, Albertville, AL 35951
She is survived by a son, Gary Driskill (Kerry Stevenson Driskill); a daughter, Melissa Driskill Harris (Rodney “Chuck” Harris); and a granddaughter, Kristin Elise Harris.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Thomas Driskill; sisters, Demorhea Fazio and Ruth Cole; and nephews, Michael Fazio and William Cole
Roy Douglas Butler
Albertville
Roy Douglas Butler, 80, of Albertville, died March 3, 2023, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services were Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church of Albertville, with Bro. David McMillen and Bro. Dean Timbes officiating. Burial was in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Butler; daughter, Cheri Nelms (Chad); son, Craig Butler (Tina); sister, Frances Ferguson; brothers, Bennie Butler (Elaine) LaVell Butler and Tim Butler (Terri); five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of beloved exteded family members.
Sherry Lynn Wright
Fyffe
Sherry Lynn Wright, of Fyffe, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Collinsville Healthcare. Ms. Wright was a retired DeKalb County teacher having taught the majority of her career at Crossville High School. She worked diligently to help her students and improve her profession. She served on many local, state, and national committees.
She was preceded in death by her parents, R.C. and Mattie Wright.
She is survived by several cousins and friends.
Per Ms. Wright’s request there will be no visitation, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to local charities.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Beulah Cemetery in Fyffe.
Zachery David McClendon
Crossville
Zachery David McClendon, 29, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at his residence.
His funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Victory Baptist Church with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Brandon Bruce and Rev. Jason King will be officiating. He will lie-in-state at the church from 2 until 3 p.m. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Zach is survived by his father, David McClendon; mother, Loretta “Toby” McClendon; sister, Ashley Judge; brother, Bryan McClendon; grandparents, Johnny and Linda Taylor; aunts, Janice Brown, Melissa (Kenny) McClearen and Carol Ellis (Billy Lovett); one niece; one nephew; and a host of cousins.
Thomas Bonds
Loxley
Thomas Bonds, 54, of Loxley, died March 6, 2023, at Springhill Medical Center of Mobile.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Craig Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Cemetery in Albertville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Aisha Hall (David); sons, Caleb Bonds and Cody Bonds; parents, Carl and Sue Bonds and Alice Hill; sister, Carla Elrod; and one grandchild.
Terry Sue Smith
Guntersville
Terry Sue Smith, 67, of Guntersville, died Monday, March 6, 2023.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Guntersville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Misty Lynn Thurmond
Albertville
Misty Lynn Thurmond, 49, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service was Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Justin Joiner officiated the service.
She is survived by her sons, Jordan Michael Bonds (Nikki) and Austin LaDon Bonds; three grandchildren; mother, Brenda Owens; and brother, Wayne Williamson.
