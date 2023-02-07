A four-term member of the Boaz City Council, and more than 40-year member of the city’s water board, died Saturday.
James Monroe Langley, known by most as “Monk,” was 92. He served as a Boaz councilman for 16 years, shepherding its fire department to an increased fleet of fire trucks, better equipment, and more active fire fighters.
He oversaw the relocation and remodeling of the current fire hall, which bears his name, and he served for 42 years on the Boaz Water Board.
“Everybody has a Monk Langley story,” Boaz Mayor David Dyar said, “and they are all pleasant.” He will be missed, the mayor said, as a servant to the city, and more.
“He meant so much to so many people,” Dyar said. “For me, it was as an encourager, for others it might be something else. He could always bring a laugh, a smile to people’s faces.”
Dyar said the former councilman could talk to anyone and within minutes “you’d think you’d known him your whole life.
“He’s someone I looked up to and will continue to remember,” he said.
Langley was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force from July 12, 1951 until honorable discharge on July 12, 1959. He and his wife Anita, married in 1954, had three daughters.
At Bethsaida Baptist Church, Langley served as a trustee, a Sunday School teacher, a greeter, brotherhood director, and usher.
“If I had a Hall of Fame,” Dyar said, of Boaz residents, “he’d be in it.”
