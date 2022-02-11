The new Boaz Parks and Recreation Center may be the best kept secret within the city.
“We get people coming in all the time saying they didn’t know we were here or that they didn’t know we offered classes and indoor pool time,” said Parks and Rec Director Sonja Hard.
The Boaz Rec Center officially opened the first week in August 2021.
The rec center is located at the site of the former Boaz outlet shopping center just off Alabama 168 at 200 Elizabeth St.
The complex features an indoor natatorium with an eight-lane pool with room for 200 swimmers. The pool will be home to the city’s swim team, allowing for year-round practices.
Additionally, the natatorium has bleachers, a large scoreboard and sound system.
Outside is a second “resort style” pool with a maximum depth of five feet and a slide.
The rec center also boasts four conference rooms, each with its own TV for presentations. Dividers in each room will allow each to be further split into four smaller spaces or be used as one large space.
Inside the rec center is a 96-foot-long basketball court with the capability of dividing into two separate floors. The surface can be utilized for volleyball and four pickleball courts.
The center was funded through a bond issue with an initial price tag of $12.5 million. City officials say the project will come in just under budget at $12 million.
Hard said she welcomes the public to call and request different types of exercise classes they would like to see at the center.
“For example, we had people asking for yoga classes and we were able to find Angelina Hall who could teach classes. Now she offers classes at 7:30 a.m. on Mondays and 9:15 a.m. on Wednesdays,” Hard said. “She also offers pilates classes at 8:15 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:15 a.m. on Fridays. Those classes came into being after so many people came out asking for them.”
Additionally, anyone interested in teaching classes should contact Hard. Candidates will be interviewed and must be able to provide applicable licensing, permits, or certifications and proof of insurance.
“We won’t have just any Tom, Dick or Harry out there teaching,” she said. “We want them to be properly trained and certified.”
Upcoming classes
Todd Russell, aquatics coordinator for the recreation department, said a number of new classes are slated for the next few months.
Among them are:
• Water aerobics, Tuesday and Thursday at 8 a.m. and Monday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
• Swim lessons. Group lessons will begin in March. Private lessons are booked individually. Private lessons are also available for swimmers with special needs, such as autism. Six private lessons will cost $120. Group swim lessons will cost $40. Swimmers must be at least six months old to participate.
“We talk to our swimmers to see what their goals are and that is what we work on,” Russell said. “I have had an 83-year-old man who took lessons just to learn how to float. We worked all summer to make that happen.”
• Mommy and Me classes for children between ages of 6 months and 2 years old. Children swim with their mothers (or other caregiver) and an instructor. Mommy and Me classes may be done in a group format or one-on-one.
• Lifeguard classes will be Feb. 10-13 on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.; Friday 4 to 9 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students will be certified as lifeguards and in first aid/CPR at the end of the course. Students must be at least 15 years old to qualify for the class.
• Jr. Lifeguard classes will be offered for students aged 13-15. Students would not be certified but will have an opportunity to volunteer at the rec center for experience.
• Teen nights will be held on Fridays beginning in March. A date hasn’t been set yet but will be announced on the rec center’s website and Facebook page. Cost will be $5 per person and includes admission to the indoor pool, music and dancing.
• An underwater egg hunt will be April 9 from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants from ages 5- to 12-years-old will be able to hunt for sunken eggs. Prizes will be awarded based on the number of eggs collected. Cost is $3 per child.
• Scuba lessons will be held over the course of four weeks. Cost is $595 and includes all class and pool sessions, use of all equipment during training and certification dives and the open water certification car upon completion. Junior open water certification is also offered form students between 12 and 15 years old. To register, call John Valdes Jr., at 256-365-4041 or email him at john36265@yahoo.com.
• Pool parties are available in the indoor pool now or outdoor pool beginning in May. Parties may be scheduled on Saturdays or Sundays from 6 to 8 p.m. indoors now or Friday, Saturday or Sunday in the indoor OR the outdoor pool over the summer. Cost is $175 plus a $50 deposit. Tables and chairs are provided as are two lifeguards for up to 39 swimmers. An additional fee applies for more swimmers.
The rec center is a community service, Russell and Hard agree. As such, no membership fees are collected.
However, daily and annual pool passes are available for $80 for an individual pass or $150 for a family pass up to a family of five.
Anyone wanting to take advantage of the indoor walking track or shoot hoops in the gym will be able to do so for free. Each person must fill out a registration form for safety purposes when they enter the facility.
The facility isn’t limited to use by Boaz residents.
“I have people come from Ft. Payne, Arab, Attalla and Gadsden to use our indoor pool,” Russell said. “Gadsden closed it’s YMCA pool. We are relatively close to them and they don’t mind coming up here.”
Hard said the pool has helped enrich the quality of life for many using it now.
“We are seeing those who utilize the pool on a regular basis getting stronger,” Hard said. “Seeing special needs kids being able to come in and use the pool is great.
“Our pool is certainly a blessing to many.”
The rec center is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The indoor pool, walking track and gym is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The Park and Recreation Department also oversees the Neighborhood Center at 314 N. King St., Old Mill Park and the baseball, softball and T-ball fields on King Street. Registration is currently underway through Feb. 22 for youth baseball, softball and T-ball.
Call the rec center at 256-593-7862 to sign up for lessons, youth sports or to book a pool party or reserve a conference room for a birthday party, shower or club meeting. More information is available on the city’s website, www.cityofboaz.org.
