After receiving five different basketball scholarship offers, Guntersville’s Olivia Vandergriff committed to Lipscomb University on Tuesday.
Vandergriff said that she had always had Lipscomb at the top of her list, and was thrilled when they reached out to her. Being able to go to a school where she could grow her faith and be surrounded by others who love the Lord was important for her, and she found that with Lipscomb.
After getting in touch with the coaches a few weeks ago, Vandergriff said it was an easy decision to make. She instantly felt a connection to the coaching staff and knew that they were really interested in her.
She has always had love for basketball and wanted to play at the next level, but truly started discussing working toward playing in college her sophomore year. Since then, Vandergriff has been working with Brian Domalik – who played basketball at both Augusta State University and Georgia Tech University – seven days a week while also playing both school and travel basketball.
Over the past few years, Vandergriff has found a love for lifting weights and continues to do it around five days a week. She never wants to be outworked and always looks to improve her skills.
Guntersville head coach Kenny Hill said that during his time coaching Vandergriff that he has seen her work ethic increase tremendously and her leadership skills grow. He always saw her potential to play at the next level, but when she became a tougher and more competitive player he knew she could make it to a NCAA Division I school.
Vandergriff was named First-Team All-State, Marshall County MVP, Area MVP, Regional MVP, State Finals MVP and 5A Player of the Year this past season. Later this month, she will also have the opportunity to represent Guntersville and north Alabama in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game. Vandergriff said she is looking forward to playing with other players who she knows but does not normally get to play with, and she hopes to carry on the tradition of the North team winning.
Vandergriff says she is looking forward to her senior season, and that the Wildcats are looking to go back to back.
“I want to go back to back in everything we did. We know this year it will be harder with the target on our back, but Coach Hill does a good job of keeping us humble and keeping our confidence up,” Vandergriff said.
Coach Hill said the team plans to continue what they have always done, be themselves. He said their goal is to ultimately get better each day and as long as they continue to do that, they will succeed.
As the Wildcats gear up for the next season, Vandergriff said they will need the help and support of the community like never before.
“We plan to win as many games as possible and win the blue map again. We need the fans to pack out games like they never have before. We have the best fanbase in the county and state and want them to pack it out for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.