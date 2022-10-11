GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — If it wasn’t apparent before, the impact Marshall County’s adult respite program has on the community became abundantly clear following the COVID pandemic.
Director Lula Dobbs said the pandemic forced the program, designed to enhance the quality of life for adults living with dementia, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disorders and their caregivers, to shut down its regular in-person activities held at Guntersville First United Methodist Church. She said it was not only tough on program participants, but even more so on their caregivers.
“COVID was really hard on the caregivers,” Dobbs said. “The majority of them had to let go any hired help that came into the home for fear of bringing COVID into the home. And so, they were on their own … It was a very difficult time for them.”
For several months, Dobbs and program volunteers did their best to reach out and keep up a relationship with participants and their caregivers in an effort to provide some type of aid to those who might have needed it. But when the opportunity arose, Dobbs restarted the program with all of the proper safety guidelines in place — wearing masks, social distancing, etc.
Dobbs had prayed for and longed for the day the program could restart in-person activities, and she soon found out that others did, too.
“They wanted to meet in person,” she said. “They needed to meet in person.
“That first Tuesday back,” Dobbs recalled, still emotional today, “they were hugging on each other. They couldn’t help it. They were just so glad to see each other … and they just talked about what they had been going through.”
Marshall County Respite Program was started in 2014 and modeled after a similar program in Montgomery, Dobbs said.
The program seeks to provide a safe, loving environment filled with a variety of fun activities focused on physical, mental and spiritual stimulation, each lasting about 15-30 minutes. Activities range from games, singing and crafts to community services and pet therapy.
“And for the caregiver — while their loved one is attending a respite session, they have the time to do whatever they need or want,” Dobbs said. “The word ‘respite’ means an interval of rest or relief. So, our program is all about giving not only the caregiver a break, but also the participant from the caregiver.”
Dobbs said the “interval of rest” has shown to greatly improve the caregiver-participant relationship.
In 2016, Dobbs and volunteers started a caregiver support group. Dobbs described the group as a place where people could come to seek and share advice or simply talk to others who are facing similar situations.
“It becomes like family to them,” Dobbs said. “They can vent. They can release their anger and frustration. That’s their safe place to just talk.”
The group is facilitated by an experienced counselor.
The respite program is held every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 531 Gunter Ave. in downtown Guntersville. Before COVID, the program was held each Tuesday and Thursday. Dobbs said she hopes to return to this format soon.
The caregiver group meets every first Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the church.
Potential participants must meet specific criteria to enroll in the program, Dobbs said. Items taken into consideration include medical stability; ability to ambulate independently with or without assistive devices; ability to perform daily living activities independently, without potential dangers to self or others; ability to interact and socialize with others; ability to exhibit acceptable behavior in a group.
Dobbs said participants and caregivers from all over take part in the program. She said there have been some from as far north as Scottsboro and as far south as Altoona.
The program is operated through trained volunteers. Volunteers are assigned to participants each day to offer encouragement, support and assistance if needed — but most of all, to be their “friend” for the day, Dobbs said.
To learn more about the program, call 256-582-2001 or email Dobbs at lula.dobbs@gfumc.net.
