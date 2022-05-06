Marshall County Sheriff’s officials will not apologize for School Resource Officers who have done their job this week, resulting in a pair of arrests.
The first arrest was a high school student Monday and the second occurred Wednesday when a parent allegedly came to the school under the influence of alcohol to pick up a child.
Both incidents were publicized on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, but quickly became the source of equal amounts of criticism and congratulations, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said.
“Our School Resource Officers did what they needed to do,” he said. “They did their job and did it by the numbers.
“This just goes to show why we need SROs in our schools.”
Guthrie said a student passed out at the Asbury High School Monday after apparently eating an alleged THC-laced edible.
The school nurse rendered aid and the student told the nurse and school resource officer who had the edibles. The victim was transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.
“The SRO called the drug unit … and they went to the suspect,” Guthrie said.
“They found more edibles in a backpack.”
Two large plastic bags full of the candy-like edibles were recovered.
The student was immediately taken into custody and transported to a juvenile detention center while officials process charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
“These things we recovered reeked of marijuana,” Guthrie said. “They have been sent for testing to verify they are laced with THC.”
Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified due to their ages, Guthrie said.
“Because the suspect is a juvenile, they are treated completely differently than an adult suspect,” Guthrie said. “We worked with juvenile officials and did exactly what we were told to do, and that included taking the suspect into custody and transporting to (a juvenile facility) immediately.
“Charges against that student are pending. A juvenile suspect is given a required hearing within 72 hours of arrest in juvenile court. The child cannot and will not be treated as an adult.”
On Wednesday, an adult pulled into the car line at Asbury Elementary School to pick up a child.
The female driver exited the vehicle and attempted to put a female child into the car.
While outside the vehicle, teachers and staff members noticed the woman was unsteady on her feet and stumbling.
“The car had damage to it on the passenger side and glass and broken mirror parts inside from where she is struck a stop sign on her way to the school,” Guthrie said.
Administrators did not allow the driver back into the vehicle and summoned the SRO.
The SRO was able to administer sobriety tests, which the driver failed, Guthrie said.
The driver, identified as Jennifer Brooks, 36, of Albertville, was then arrested and charged with appearing in a public place under the influence.
“Had she been behind the wheel, she could have been charged with driving under the influence,” Guthrie said.
She was transported to the Marshall County Jail where she remained until posting a $500 bail Thursday.
Her vehicle was towed from school property. The Department of Human Resources was summoned.
“Everything was done by protocol,” Guthrie said. “We called DHR because that is part of the protocol.
“We have been slammed online that by posting (Brooks’) arrest online, it was embarrassing to her child.
“I agree totally. However, it is cases like this that shows why we have SROs in the schools. The SROs did their job.
“We will not apologize one bit for law enforcement and SROs doing their job. I can’t emphasize this enough … in both cases, our SROs did their job exactly by the numbers.
“These were unfortunate incidents. But we cannot and will not ignore them.”
