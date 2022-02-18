The Albertville City Schools Board of Education recognized its 2022 Teachers of the Year on Tuesday evening during a regular meeting along with teachers from 2019, 2020 and 2021 who received National Board certification.
The Teachers of the Year for 2022 were: Susan Maddox of Albertville Kindergarten and Primary School, Jeana Diamond of Albertville Primary School, Grace Abbott of Albertville Elementary School, Amber Knight of Albertville Intermediate School, Sherry Little of Albertville Middle School and Heath Golden of Albertville High School.
King and Little were also chosen as the ACS Elementary Teacher of the Year and ACS Secondary Teacher of the Year, respectively.
The National Board certified teachers for 2019 were Jamie Mayas, AKPK; Julie Lee, AKPK; Brandee Sims, APS; and Kristi Rains AIS; for 2020 Beth Nixon, AHS; and for 2021: Lindsey Rutledge, AKPK; Lindsay Harris, Alyssa Rains and Amy Hope, all of APS.
“We want to congratulate all of those who were recognized [at the meeting] tonight,” Superintendent Boyd English said. “There are other educators in the room and I appreciate what you do each and every day and over the last three years… To me I think everyone is deserving of Teacher of the Year, but we recognize our Teachers of the Year and our National Board certified teachers and we’re very proud of them.”
Policy changes
Following the teacher recognitions, the board discussed, on first reading, changes to the school system’s open enrollment policy regarding out-of-district students and tuition.
The school began accepting non-resident students — students who do not reside within the municipal limits of the City of Albertville — in July 2021 after lifting an open enrollment moratorium that had been in place since December 2016.
English said the board’s intention was to revise that policy to institute a tuition schedule for those non-district students who enrolled after July 2021. However, due to public feedback, the board moved that date up to Feb. 15, 2022, so that any student enrolled before then will be grandfathered into the new policy and will not have to pay tuition.
The board also adjusted the proposed tuition schedule from $800 for one student, $650 for two and $500 for three or more students to $600 annually per student, capped at $1,200 for two or more students.
“It is based on the ad valorem taxes that the citizens of Albertville are paying,” English said. “We want to be fair and we feel like we are being fair.”
English said ACS is among the roughly 33% of school systems that have continued to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic, but that growth has begun to stall due, in part, to parents holding off on sending their young children to kindergarten as it is not mandatory in Alabama.
The next open enrollment period for the 2022-2023 school year will run from April 30 to June 30 of this year. The school system currently has approximately 650 non-resident students enrolled, English said.
The board also gave a first reading of a policy which would prohibit the school system from entering into a contract with any business owned, even in part, by an ACS employee.
Both policies are available on the school’s website for public review and comment and will be voted on at the next scheduled regular board meeting March 15.
