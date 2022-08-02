This Saturday, the Albertville Museum will be showcasing the history of the Johnson Brother’s String Band from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
One of Sand Mountain’s first musical families, the Johnsons were known for the making quality violins drafted directly from Stradivarius blueprints. These violins — roughly 200 were made — have been played by musicians across America, even as far as the Chicago and New York Philharmonic orchestras.
Saturday’s event will features live music with local musician playing popular selections from the Johnson Brother’s String Band repertoire and Johnson family members will be there sharing interesting facts and fascinating family history.
The museum is located at 101 West Main Street in downtown Albertville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.