WINFIELD, Ala. — Others doubted the Geraldine Bulldogs’ chances of victory against No. 5 Winfield, but head coach Michael Davis’ team didn’t doubt itself.
Friday night, the Bulldogs traveled to Estes Hudson Stadium and shocked the Pirates 24-8 in the opening round of the Class 3A state playoffs. Geraldine earned its initial road win in a first-round postseason game. The Bulldogs came into the matchup 0-15 in first-round road contests.
Geraldine snapped Winfield’s seven-game winning streak. The Bulldog defense held the Pirates to 34 points below their season average.
According to unofficial stats from the Power 107.5 FM broadcast crew, the Bulldogs gained 274 total yards.
GHS quarterback Jaxon Colvin went 6-of-12 passing for 78 yards and rushed 15 times for 51 yards.
Carlos Mann paced the Bulldogs with 107 yards rushing on 12 carries. He had three receptions for 50 yards.
The Bulldogs return home to Coolidge Isbell Field for the second round, where they will host No. 1 Mars Hill Bible next week.
