BOAZ, Ala. — A three-vehicle accident on McVille Road Tuesday night claimed the lives of two people.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said his office was dispatched to the intersection of Beulah and McVille roads at the Shiloh Farms convenience store at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
A man and a woman driving separate vehicles were killed in the head-on wreck.
Nugent identified the drivers as Eli Frey, 33, and Freida Head, 62, both of Boaz.
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said for an unknown reason, Frey’s vehicle crossed the center line, striking Head’s vehicle head on.
Both vehicles ended up off the roadway in grassy areas. Boaz Firefighters responded and were forced to use extrication tools to gain entry into both vehicles.
A third vehicle received damage from debris thrown off the vehicles during the accident. The unidentified driver was not injured, Abercrombie said.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing. Heavy rain, winds and storms were moving through the area at the time of the accident. It is unknown if the weather was a factor in the wreck. Heavy rains hampered extradition, investigation and cleanup at the scene, according to workers on scene.
Victim remembered
Head had been employed by Citizens Bank and Trust since 2002 and was currently serving as Human Resources Manager, according to bank officials.
“Freida has been with our bank since before we opened our doors and has been an integral part of our bank family since then. Shew as employee No. 4 when she started at the bank well as we grew to 146 employees this year.
“Freida always went above and beyond to serve our employees, our shareholders, our bank family and our community. We are forever indebted to her years of service to us all,” officials said.
