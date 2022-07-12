Charles Terrell
Albertville
Charles Terrell, of Thompson-Calloway Road, Albertville, died on Saturday July 9, 2022, at the age of 82 surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of life will be held between 10 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, by his family and friends at Albertville Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, with a service immediately following at noon. Burial will be held after the service at Douglas Cemetery.
He loved our Lord, Jesus Christ, and enjoyed family gatherings, Alabama football, NASCAR, and restoring antique cars. He made many friends through the Sand Mountain Cruisers Car Club. He was a master gardener and enjoyed sharing the fruits of his labor with family, friends, and neighbors, especially his home-grown tomatoes.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Terrell; his sons, Steve (Kathy) Terrell, of Seattle, WA, David (Jill) Terrell, of Houston, Texas, and Adam Terrell, of Ashford; grandson, Ellis Terrell; granddaughter, Hanna Terrell; and brother, Bud Terrell, of Albertville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Hanner Terrell; brothers, John Terrell, Garlon Terrell; and sisters, Nona Terrell, Hazel Heard, Estell Worley, Lorene Garner, Dorothy Lowery, and Lozel Rosson.
Ministers will be Brothers David Martin and Wayne White. Pallbearers will include Morris Ray Oliver, Errol Forsman, Raford Slaton, Len Kubik, David West, and Ricky Rosson. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Sand Mountain Cruisers Car Club.
In honor of Charles’ life, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Shepard’s Cove Hospice of 408 Martling Rd, Albertville, AL 35951.
Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Zachary Davis Decker
Boaz
Zachary Davis Decker, 29, of Boaz, passed away recently.
The family has chosen cremation and at this time, no formal services are planned. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Zachary is survived by his mother, Sonya Oliver (Gary); father, Samuel Decker (Angie); brothers, Andrew Decker, and Ben Decker; two stepsisters; and three stepbrothers.
Phillip Neal Cagle
Albertville
Phillip Neal Cagle, 63, of Albertville, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at his residence
Memorial services were Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Lamar Tidmore officiating.
Mr. Cagle is survived by his daughter, Allison Cagle Weaver; son, Cody Bjoraker; three grandchildren; mother, Nancy Cagle; and a brother, Tommy Cagle.
Lester Lamar Boman
Crossville
Lester Lamar Boman, 80, of Crossville, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 2022, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Bethsaida Cemetery. Rev. Pete Chadwick will officiate the service.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Boman; daughters, Dianne Mohammad and Becki West (Paul); and four grandchildren.
Eugene Kilgore
Boaz
Eugene Kilgore, 57, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his residence.
His funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at New Life Christian Center Cemetery. Rev. Tamey Hale will be officiating.
Visitation will be 11:30 until 1 before the service on Thursday.
Mr. Kilgore is survived by his daughter, Megan (Javier) Manzano; son, Logan Kilgore; parents, Rev. Spencer and Marilyn Kilgore; and three grandchildren.
Derrick Heath Bishop
Boaz
Derrick Heath Bishop, 28, of Boaz, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022.
He is survived by his mother, Kristy Fleming; father, Chris Keith; brother, Alex Fleming; sister, Polly Fleming; grandmother, Susie Bishop; and uncles, Gregory and Jeremy Bishop.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Cathy “Cindy” Brandon
New Hope
Cathy “Cindy” Brandon, 60, of New Hope, died July 10, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jerry Wayne Ponder officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Brandon; daughters, Nicole Kelley (Aaron) and Ashley West (Jesse); son, J.C. Powell; sisters, Terry Peppers and Lisa Peppers; brothers, Jimmy Peppers (Laura), Dennis Peppers (Monica) and Larry Peppers (Tina); and five grandchildren.
Bonnie Ruth Graben
Talladega
Bonnie Ruth Graben, 92, of Talladega, died July 8, 2022.
Services were Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Douglas Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Linda Graben Fleming (John); son, Donald H. Graben; brother, James “Jim” Baker’ three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
———
