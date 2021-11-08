This article is from our Land + Lake magazine, Fall 2021 edition.
The novel as an art form may not be the cultural driver it once was, but it’s far from a dead medium. According to Publishers Weekly, overall book sales increased in 2020 by 8.2%, a large portion of which were young adult, juvenile and adult fiction novels. Many people, even those who wouldn’t consider themselves to be a writer, have often dreamed of writing a book one day. It’s for those people, and those would-be scribes who endlessly procrastinate, that National Novel Writing Month was made.
The challenge for National Novel Writing Month, or NaNoWriMo (Nan-oh-rye-moe) for short, is to, by the end of November, have written a 50,000-word novel, or at least have a 50,000-word start on a longer piece. That equates to roughly 1,677 words per day, which may sound like an impossible number if your current average is at or less than the number of words in your full name.
But that’s part of the alleged fun and beauty of NaNoWriMo. Your book doesn’t have to be good. In fact, it’s nearly guaranteed not to be. But a badly written book is infinitely better than no book at all. You can rework and tweak and revise a bad story, but not if it only exists in your head. NaNoWriMo is about setting a goal and sprinting toward it as creatively and consistently as possible with the only opponent being yourself.
If you are inclined to take up the challenge, here are some helpful tips to get you started along with inspiration to keep you going:
1. Start planning now.
Hopefully you’re reading this sometime before November. Now is the time to start solidifying your pet project from a mere wisp of an idea into a solid narrative. Even if you consider yourself a “pantser,” someone who writes by the seat of their pants without any planning, due to the challenge that lies ahead, an outline would more than likely be prudent. Having something to look at and refer to may help you avoid the dreaded writer’s block and can still go wherever the story leads you on the way to your hopefully satisfying conclusion.
John Grisham, author of over 40 books, said, “An outline is crucial. It saves so much time… you have to know where you’re going because you have to drop little hints along the way.” Another best-selling author, Stephen King, famously shuns outlines and prefers to jump into a story not knowing where it may end up. “Outlines are the last resource of bad fiction writers who wish to God they were writing masters’ theses,” he said. However you go about it, the more fleshed out your story beforehand, the easier it’ll be to stay on track.
2. Set a designated time and place to write each day.
“A writer who waits for ideal conditions under which to work will die without putting a word on paper,” said E.B. White, author of “Charlotte’s Web” and “Stuart Little.” He made sure he wrote at time and place free from even the most minor distractions. Hunter S. Thompson, as the legend goes, would only start writing at midnight after a day full of consuming various narcotics and drugs (which is hereby officially recommended against). King said he likes to write in the morning after a short walk. He doesn’t quit until he gets 2,000 on paper.
Most writers have an established schedule, and it’s usually early in the morning or late at night, when concentration is at an all-time high and distractions, minimal. Get up an hour early if you have to or forgo one episode of your nightly pre-bedtime TV show and crank out those 1,677 words in a quiet, preferably secluded place.
3. Turn off the internal editor.
Don’t go backwards. It can be hard not to hit the backspace or scribble out a word when a typo is so glaringly obvious, especially when it’s got a red squiggly line underneath it. But in order to achieve that pure, flow state, where the words seem to pour out of you, one must do their best to keep moving. Any pause, even for a moment to fix a comma, can disrupt that precious momentum and make those 1,677 words last the whole day.
4. Find inspiration where you can get it.
“Water for Elephants,” by Sara Gruan, was a NaNoWriMo novel. It sold lots of copies and was made into a movie. And it’s not the only example of a NaNoWriMo success story. While monetary gain is probably unlikely, you never know if you don’t try. If that’s not enough to keep you motivated, then you might need some outside help.
Find inspiration in books, TV or movies you love. Read a lot, if you can. King said that if you don’t have time to read, you don’t have time or the tools you need to write. It can be difficult to set aside even more time to read if you are already adjusting your schedule to fit in daily writing. But even a page or two can be helpful. Also, audiobooks are a good option for reading while on the go.
“The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid.” — Jane Austen
5. Get moral support, and don’t give up! Whether it’s your first time participating in NaNoWriMo or you’re more experienced, odds are you’ll miss at least one day. In that event, it’s better to pick up where you left off and keep going with 1,677 words the next day. If you try to double up to make up for skipping a day, you’ll burn out fast. Remember, it’s not about perfection.
Another reason NaNoWriMo was formalized was to create a community movement from which all involved can benefit. Ideally, the best support might be a fellow writer friend or family member who is also doing the challenge or a local writers group, like Word Weavers Sand Mountain. Absent that, there are many online communities solely devoted to the November writing challenge. Use others to keep you motivated as well as to keep you honest and on track with the word count.
Hopefully, these tips will help you stay motivated and on track through all the football weekends, backyard bonfires and, of course, Thanksgiving with the family (Remember there aren’t supposed to be any off days).
Maybe you’ll discover you love writing and you’ll keep working on that novel. Don’t be afraid to let others read it and give feedback. Or maybe you won’t write another word until next November. But by the end of the challenge, even if you missed a few days, jumped around in the story, didn’t stick to your outline, you’ll still have accomplished something worth being proud of.
