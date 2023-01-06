GUNTERSVILLE — The Class 5A, No. 2 Guntersville varsity boys basketball team rolled past Moody 72-50 on Wednesday night at Wildcat Gym, improving to 13-4 overall heading into Class 5A, Area 14 matchups against Arab and Scottsboro.
Jackson Porch, Date Peterson and Brandon Fussell each hit a 3-pointer in the opening period, helping Guntersville build a 21-9 advantage.
The Wildcats enjoyed a 39-23 margin at intermission and a 53-42 edge at the third quarter break.
Fussell’s 22 points paced Guntersville’s offense. Porch finished with 16, including four treys.
John Michael McElrath scored eight, Treyvon Avery five and Antonio Spurgeon, Noah Fitzgibbons and Peterson all four. Ty Yancy added three, and Ross Harrell, CJ Scott and Oakley Howell each got two.
Guntersville 76,
Giles County 48
The Wildcats whipped their opponent from Pulaski, Tennessee during a Christmas holiday game at Athens High School.
GHS led 18-7, 37-19 and 68-35 at the rest stops.
Fussell pumped in 24 points for the Wildcats, followed by Porch with 18. He had four 3s.
Brody Perry scored nine on three treys. Harrell tossed in five.
Guntersville 56,
Jasper 54
The Wildcats outscored Jasper 20-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for a Dec. 20 victory at Oneonta.
Jasper was in front 14-13, 27-26 and 45-36 at the breaks.
Fussell was unstoppable, as he torched the nets for 31 points.
Howell scored eight, Perry six, Yancy and McElrath both four, Cameron Logan two and Fitzgibbons one.
