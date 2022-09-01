A trial involving a Marshall County employee and a Confederate monument protestor was declared a mistrial when the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.
Rhonda McCoy, the administrative assistant to the County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson, was appealing a harassment conviction she received last December following an incident with local activist Unique Dunston during a sit-in protest at Neena's Courthouse Grille on the ground floor of the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville in October 2020. She was given a suspended five-day sentence and issued a $250 fine, plus court costs.
A video of the incident taken by Dunston shows McCoy stand up from her table, walk over to Dunston and put her hand over the camera. McCoy said in the video she did not want to be videoed while she was on her break.
The question posed in the appeal trial was whether or not McCoy grabbed Dunston’s phone and her finger, which could be considered “unwanted touching” and count as criminal harassment, or did McCoy put her hand up to block the camera’s view and it was Dunston who pushed the phone into McCoy’s hand?
Judge Donna S. Pate, of Madison County, presided over the trial with attorney Jacob Millican serving as the special city prosecutor. Local attorney Dee Walker is representing McCoy.
With the question of who initiated the contact at the heart of the case, Millican said in his opening remarks the jury would “see for themselves” in the video of the incident.
Eyewitness Kara Bevill, Judge Chris Abel’s judicial assistant, backed up Dee Walker’s argument that it was Dunston who pushed the phone into McCoy’s hand. Bevill testified she was in the grille that day and saw the entire incident.
Dee Walker then turned some of Dunston’s own words against her by introducing a number of statements from her Facebook page concerning the case.
“You said on social media all jails and prisons should be torn down,” Dee Walker said. “But you want my client to be thrown in jail for this incident? You want justice for yourself. Do you see the irony in that?”
Dunston said it was not her goal that McCoy go to jail, but she thinks McCoy should lose her job.
Though Dunston has repeatedly referred to the incident as an “attack,” McCoy’s lawyer pointed out Dunston laughed about it on the video. Walker asked Dunston if she suffered an injury during the “attack,” to which Dunston responded she had not.
Walker also cited one instance on social media where Dunston posted concerning the case: “I’ve got more tricks up my sleeve than a magician.”
Dee Walker mentioned another post where McCoy had been referred to as “KKK Karen.”
Neena Drake, the owner of the grille, testified the protest had hurt her business. She said customers who ate with her two or three times a week had not been back since the incident.
The second day of the trial opened with three witnesses for the defense, before McCoy testified on her own behalf. The defense then rested and closing arguments were delivered before jurors were dismissed to begin deliberations.
Dee Walker called Dixie Raulerson as his first witness on Wednesday morning. The witness was a customer at Neena’s Courthouse Grille when the incident took place during lunchtime on Oct. 28, 2022. She testified she was sitting several tables away from the altercation and witnessed McCoy asking Dunston to stop filming her before going over to Dunston to place her hand in front of the phone’s camera. Raulerson testified she did not see McCoy touch or strike Dunston.
On cross examination, though, special city prosecutor Millican pointed out that Raulerson may not have a good vantage point to see the incident, as it showed in the video she was standing at the counter of Neena’s Grille when the encounter took place. Raulerson maintained she was back at her table, where she had a better view, before the altercation happened.
Next, Dee Walker called Neena Drake’s sister and grille employee, Sherry Walker, to the stand. She recounted her memory of that day, claiming the “We won’t be moved” chants from the sit-in protesters were “uncalled for.” When asked if she and her sister had anything to do with the Civil War monument located at the other county courthouse in Albertville that was the subject of the protest, Sherry Walker said, “No. I don’t care if it stays or goes.” She also testified that nearly all the tables were taken up by one or two protestors, so when McCoy came down from her office on the third floor to eat lunch, she ended up sitting with Sherry Walker’s nephew.
She said she saw McCoy walk over to Dunston and put her hand out to cover the camera. She then testified she saw Dunston push the phone into McCoy’s hand. After the incident, Sherry Walker said the protestors stayed in the restaurant and continued to chant.
Sgt. Christopher Pearce was called to the stand next. A sergeant with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, he was on duty that day, along with 10 to 12 other deputies. He witnessed the altercation, but when asked by Dee Walker why McCoy wasn’t arrested right away, Pearce testified it was because “we didn’t think a crime had been committed at that point.” After the protest had concluded, the deputies disbursed and left. On cross examination, Millican asked Pearce if the protest had been peaceful and if Dunston had complied with officers while there, to which Pearce replied, “yes.”
The last witness Dee Walker called before resting his case was McCoy herself. She testified that she had first been introduced to who Dunston was and her “mission in Marshall County” in June, 2020. She saw or heard from her on a regular basis after that, as Dunston repeatedly asked to be added to the County Commission meeting agendas and requested to speak with Chairman Hutchinson.
The morning of Oct. 28, 2020, McCoy testified Dunston dropped up to 50 letters in the box located outside her office for interoffice mail during the COVID pandemic after a photo of that box had been posted on Facebook. McCoy said she did not attend the Commission meeting that day, although she did prepare some of the paperwork for it. When she went to Neena’s Courthouse Grille for lunch, McCoy said most tables were taken up by one or two protestors, which is why she asked Sherry Walker’s nephew if she could sit with him to eat her lunch.
At that point, McCoy said she felt like Dunston was focusing on videoing her. She testified that she walked toward her, put her hand up to block the camera and asked Dunston to please stop filming.
“When the phone came toward my hand, I jerked my hand back,” McCoy said on the stand. “To my knowledge, I didn’t touch the phone, but I could have… My intention was for the video to stop. I would not dare to hurt her.”
The video then shows Dunston’s mother stand up and confront McCoy. McCoy again put her hand up, open-palmed, to block the camera once more. McCoy said she heard Dunston making comments about her losing her job. She testified that Dunston later wrote an open letter to Hutcheson, requesting he fire McCoy, which was also sent out to thousands of people.
At the end of her testimony, McCoy said: “It was not my intention to make physical contact. If anything, to my knowledge, I touched her phone. It happened so fast, in all honesty, I think the phone was pushed into my hand. I remember jerking my hand away right away.”
During Millican’s cross examination, he asked McCoy if she had asked one of the deputies on duty to intervene and ask Dunston to stop filming her while she ate, to which she answered, “no.” Millican also asked McCoy if she knew about the protest ahead of time. She testified that she did not know there would be protestors downstairs until she got down there that day.
After a short break, the attorneys presented their closing arguments. In his, Dee Walker recognized the right to peacefully protest, but said that right, like all rights, has some limitations. He said McCoy was at her place of work and that Neena’s Courthouse Grille, which is located on the lowest floor of the courthouse, is in a public building, but also used as commercial space. He also mentioned the protest itself had nothing to do with McCoy or Drake and her restaurant, but the group still took up most of tables at the busiest time of the day and only ordered drinks.
Dee Walker told the jury that Dunston left Albertville for Mobile and felt like she had to come back to “educate us and correct our ways and conform to her ideas,” but that “has not a lot to do with what my client is charged with.”
He then explained that what McCoy is charged with–harassment–is the least serious of all the criminal laws. Dee Walker said he doesn’t believe the city proved beyond a reasonable doubt that his client intended to touch or hurt Dunston, that if there was, in fact, a touch, it was incidental. And the intent behind the touch is crucial to upholding the law.
Millican followed with his closing argument, stating that Dee Walker spent most of his time deflecting onto Dunston.
“It doesn’t matter what you feel about my client or how or what she believes,” he told jurors. “None of that matters. If Dunston had grabbed McCoy’s phone, she would have been arrested immediately.”
Millican ended by stating that the phone was an extension of Dunston if she was holding it out. If McCoy touched it at all, it was unwanted touching and considered harassment, he said.
The judge sent jurors away with strict deliberation instructions at 11:15 a.m. They deliberated several hours, re-watched the video of the incident twice, then informed the judge they were deadlocked, leading to declaration of a mistrial around 3 p.m. It is unknown whether or not a new trial will be scheduled.
Editor's note: The Advertiser Gleam contributed to this article.
(1) comment
This lawsuit is ridiculous. I think Dunston has created several acts that she should be prosecuted for like libel and slander and harassment/stalking. By coming there to the courthouse so many times interacting with McCoy constitutes stalking. Why did she want McCoy's job? If she was calling for it from day one it wasn't the incident with the phone that caused her to make this statement. Also, these hired protesters have the right to do what they're doing but they should babe addressed about their behavior while the courthouse. I happen to be there that day, I did not see the incident, but these protesters tried to come in without going through metal detectors. I saw the Sheriff's Department react quickly to this and made them go back out and come in through the metal detectors. So they're Behavior was aggressive somewhat. They were looking for a scapegoat to get this pulled into the papers and the legal system. That's what happened to McCoy. She is the victim here by being charged and convicted of a ridiculous crime. Although a mistrial has been awarded she is still the victim of this protester
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.