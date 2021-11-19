While a huge turkey feast is a common tradition for some on Thanksgiving Day, others may go without the fancy fixings, partially this year with the increase in prices on consumer goods. That’s why Albertville United Methodist Church is stepping up to provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals this year to people who would otherwise, for whatever reason, go without.
Organizer Jason Matthews said beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, the church will be handing out meals, takeout only, until 1 p.m. or while supplies last.
“It’s open to anyone in the area who does not have means to a Thanksgiving dinner,” Matthews said, “we will provide it.”
The church, located at 204 Madison Street in Albertville, has provided Thanksgiving meals for the last 20 years minus 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the church handed out more than 1,100 meals.
“This year we’re doing deliveries and carryout,” he said. “No dining in, so not having to come into the church physically to eat, which we hate. But we just feel like it’s not time yet.”
Matthews said the meals will include most of the traditional Thanksgiving fare including turkey, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, rolls and a dessert.
“Just drop by… no questions asked,” he said. “We’ll serve the food until it’s gone.”
Other churches offering free meals include:
• A community Thanksgiving Day meal will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Guntersville First United Methodist Church. The meal is free and may be picked up at the church or delivery is available in the Guntersville area.
Order meals by calling 256-582-2001. Deadline to order a meal is Nov. 23.
The church is located at 539 Gunter Ave., on the corner of Gunter Avenue and Ringold Street.
The event is provided by Guntersville First United Methodist Church, Creek Path Baptist Church, Lake City Assembly of God, Real Church-Evangel Church, Guntersville First Baptist Church and Episcopal Church of the Epiphany.
• Julia Street United Methodist Church will host a Community Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Homes Community Center.
The church is partnering with Marshall Medical Center South-Same Day Surgery Department, Fast Fixin’ Foods, Foodland, Duke Spain, Santa Fe Cattle Co., and Snead State Community College Cafeteria to make the meal happen.
• Union Grove Baptist Church will host a free Thanksgiving meal Nov. 21 from 5 to 7 p.m.at the church. Meals are available for dine-in or pickup at the church, located at 76 Union Grove Road North, in Crossville. The menu includes turkey, dressing, vegetables, roll, dessert and a drink. Call 256-528-7360 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.