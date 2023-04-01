A crash around midday Friday claimed the life of a Henagar man, according to Alabama State Troopers.
Charles F. Flynn, 66, was fatally injured when the 2016 Toyota 4Runner he was driving collided head on with a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer driven by Dewayne F. Cain, 40, of Albertville. Troopers said Flynn was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at about 11:50 a.m. Friday on Alabama 75 near DeKalb County Road 9 in the Painter community, about seven miles south of Geraldine.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
