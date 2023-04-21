Albertville City Council members approved an amendment to the current funding agreement between the city and the Albertville City School System during a meeting Monday night.
Council members say a new 1-cent sales tax increase will bring more money to the school system, requiring the city to provide less funding.
The resolution passed Monday amends the funding agreement to terminate the city’s allocation of 80% of the city sales tax to the schools and allocate 25% of internet sales taxes received to the school system.
“Roughly of each 1.5 cents the school board gets, we will split it and take back .8 cents to date,” said Jake Minnix, Albertville’s finance director.
“We gave the school board the 1.5 cents - which is greater than most cities give – when our schools needed it most. With the additional funds raised through the 1-cent sales tax increase, they don’t need us to fund as much anymore.”
Marshall County Commissioners voted 3-1 to approve a 1-cent sales tax increase countywide to directly increase funding for all of the county’s schools on Dec. 14, 2022.
The 1-cent sales tax increase went into effect March 1, 2023. In the unincorporated county area, shoppers will pay 6 cents on the dollar for total taxes. In Albertville, Arab, Boaz and Guntersville, residents will pay 10 cents.
Marshall County School System Superintendent Cindy Wigley’s original proposal called for all school systems within the county to receive a share of the revenue based on average daily attendance. This would equate to Marshall County Schools receiving roughly one-third of the revenue, Albertville City Schools getting roughly one-third, and the remaining districts (Arab, Boaz and Guntersville) sharing the remainder.
Based on current tax revenue projections, the 1-cent increase could bring in an additional $15 million annually.
The issue was first proposed by Wigley at a commission meeting on Oct. 12, and again Oct. 26 where she detailed the school districts’ building and maintenance needs totaling close to $200 million.
“Our county schools have needs of $160 million for school buildings alone,” Wigley said. “Land acquisition, excavating and other things would push that number closer to $200 million.”
City Council President Nathan Broadhurst said the city has always worked hand-on-hand with the school board to meet funding needs.
“We have been fortunate over the years to have leaders within the city and school system that have placed a priority on the education of our children,” Broadhurst said in a written statement provided to The Reporter.
“As our community has grown and needs have arisen the city has always stepped up to provide additional funding. For decades, we have allocated a larger percentage of sales tax to schools than almost any other city in the state. When faced with pressing building needs, the city worked hand-in-hand with the school board to get additional property taxes passed to meet those demands.
“Because of this support, our system is in much better financial shape than our county system, for whom the newest sales tax was truly implemented. These additional funds set aside through the county-wide tax will allow the city to reduce its allocation of sales tax without school system still realizing an increase in revenue of well over $2.5 million annually, continuing to support and grow the excellent educational opportunities for our children for years to come.”
David Langham, an investment banker with The Frazer Lanier Company, said prior to the 1-cent tax increase passed in 2022, Albertville Schools did not receive any money from the county.
Langham said the tax is expected to bring $2 ½ to $3 million in new funds to the school system.
In about a year, city leaders will review the agreement and may made additional amendments at that time, Langham said.
In other business, city council members also:
• Approved a request from Rafael Cerrillo to annex property located at 1270 George Wallace Drive into the city limits.
• Set a public hearing on May 15 to hear a request from Kevin Lowery to annex property located at 2834 George Wallace Drive into the city limits.
• Set a public hearing for May 1 to hear a request from Justin Quarles for approval of an alcohol special event license for Taps & Tunes Brewfest to be held on May 23 at the Sand Mountain Amphitheater.
• Approved an ordinance setting fees for weekly garbage pickup services, weekly curbside refuse, bulk and vegetation pickup and weekly curbside collection of recyclables at a rate of $26.85 for each single-family building unit. The rate increase will take effect June 1, said City Clerk Phyllis Webb.
Bills for the services will be due and payable during the month following the month in which services were received and will be part of the Municipal Utilities Board regular billing. If a homeowner gets utilities from another source, the city will bill them for trash services.
