ALBERTVILLE — The Albertville varsity baseball team erased a 3-3 tie by scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Decatur on Tuesday afternoon at Sheldon Elmore Park.
The Aggies then shut down a Decatur rally in the top of the seventh and posted a 6-5 triumph.
Gavin Jones started the Albertville sixth with a double to center field. Tyler Hatley entered the game as a courtesy runner for Jones.
With one out, Luke Powell reached base on an error that sent Hatley to third. Powell stole second base, and both he and Hatley scored when the Red Raiders committed an error on Halen Painter’s grounder.
Kade Anderson’s two-out double to left field drove in Painter, giving the Aggies a 6-3 lead.
Decatur finished with four errors to Albertville’s one.
Powell, Painter and Reece Knight also doubled for the Aggies, giving them five for the game. Jones batted 2-for-3 to lead Albertville’s offense, which also received a single from Seth Ennis.
Powell led the way with three runs while Painter had two RBIs.
Knight pitched a complete game to pick up the win. He surrendered eight hits, one earned run and one walk. He recorded five strikeouts.
