An Arab man initially indicted on child sex abuse charges now faces additional sex-related charges after a second victim has come forward.
Olon Morris, 23, of Arab, faces charges of second-degree sexual abuse, strong arm rape, second-degree sodomy, production of pornography with minors, possession of child pornography, transmitting obscene material to a child by a computer and enticing a child to enter a vehicle/house/etc. for immoral purposes.
Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Morris was indicted on the second-degree sexual abuse charge during a recent grand jury.
“The case was investigated by the Child Advocacy Center and Marshall County DHR,” Guthrie said. “The victim was a child over the age of 12.
“Since that case was made and taken to a grand jury, a second victim has come forward. Those allegations were investigated in the same manner with DHR and CAC involvement in conjunction with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
“The new charges stemmed from that second victim.”
The additional charges were added following his arrest on May 27.
Guthrie said Morris was held on a $25,000 bond initially, but his bond has since increased to $275,000 with the addition of the new charges.
Guthrie declined to give additional details based on the type of case Morris faces and the ages of the victims.
Morris remains in the Marshall County Jail.
The Child Advocacy Center has six tips for anyone who suspects a child is suffering from abuse.
• Remain calm. If a child discloses anything to an adult, he or she is most likely scared and embarrassed. If the adult reacts in an emotional way, the child may not open up to other adults.
• Don’t investigate on your own. Don’t ask the child a lot of questions. Make sure you know enough to ensure the child’s immediate safety, but leave the investigation to the professionals.
• Report the allegations as soon as possible. Call the Marshall County DHR at 256-582-7100 or call 911.
• Don’t confront the alleged offender. You could endanger the child or hinder the police investigation.
• Document everything. Write down anything and everything. You don’t know what may help the investigation.
• Get support. Call the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center at 256-582-8492.
