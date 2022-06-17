On a recent trip to Southern Maine, we had the opportunity to explore the breathtakingly beautiful coastline. The wild beach roses that grow along the rocky shoreline were in full pink bloom and were so fragrant. Sitting down to a meal of lobster rolls and lobster bisque while overlooking the picturesque scenery was the highlight of our time there. In addition to the scenic beauty of the area and the amazing lobster dishes we enjoyed, the well-loved and highly prized Maine blueberries were also truly divine. Needless to say, I brought back blueberry saltwater taffy, blueberry honey, and blueberry caramels as a reminder of our lovely time in New England. Currently, it is blueberry season here in the South, so grab a pint or even a bucket of the healthy, antioxidant-packed berries to enjoy as a snack, toss in a salad, or bake in a yummy seasonal dessert.
Blueberry-banana coconut crunch cobbler
1 cup self-rising flour
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup milk
8 tablespoons salted butter, melted
3 large bananas, thinly sliced
1 cup blueberries
Topping:
1/2 cup light brown sugar
1/2 cup self-rising flour
1/2 cup regular old-fashioned oats
8 tablespoons salted butter, softened
1 cup flaked coconut
1 cup chopped pecans
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, nutmeg, sugar, and milk. Stir in the melted butter until combined. Pour the batter into a greased 11x7-inch baking pan. Layer the banana slices evenly over the top. Next, layer the blueberries over the top. For the topping, stir together the light brown sugar, flour, and oats; add the softened butter and stir until crumb-like texture. Add in the coconut and pecans. Drop by spoon-fulls on top of the batter. Bake in a preheated 375-degree oven for 35-40 minutes or until browned on top. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
Yogurt berry smoothie
1/2 cup blueberries
5 frozen strawberries
1 medium or large banana, frozen and cut into pieces
5 tablespoons plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
1 tablespoons pure honey
Add all of the ingredients in a blender and blend or puree until smooth. You can add some ice cubes (about one half to a full cup) to the blender for a thicker smoothie.
Blueberry naan pizzas
1 package 4-count Original Mini naan flatbreads
1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
1 cup thinly sliced red onion
Salt
Red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons pure honey
½ cup ricotta cheese
½ cup feta cheese (can use goat cheese or fresh mozzarella)
1 cup fresh blueberries
Baby arugula (or fresh chopped basil)
Place the naan flatbread on a lined baking sheet and lightly brush with water. Set aside. In a medium pan, heat the olive oil over medium-low heat, then add the onion and season with a pinch of salt and red pepper flakes to taste. Cook the onions for 3-5 minutes; stir in the honey, and allow the onions to caramelize. In a small bowl, stir together the ricotta and feta (or goat cheese). Spread the ricotta mixture over the naan bread and top with the onions. Sprinkle the blueberries on top. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with arugula (or basil).
Blueberry cream cheese bread
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups fresh blueberries
1 cup butter, softened
1 (8 ounces) package cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups sugar
1 ¾ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
4 large eggs
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
In a small bowl, toss the blueberries with 2 tablespoons flour and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, cream together the butter, cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Combine the 2 cups of flour, salt, and baking powder. Add the dry to wet ingredients and mix until combined. Fold in blueberries. Pour batter into two greased 9x5’’ loaf pans. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes.
