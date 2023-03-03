Coach of the Year

Marshall Christian Academy head coach Chance Dendy accepts the 2A varsity girls Coach of the Year award from ACAA Executive Director Robin Mears. Dendy is an MCA graduate who also serves as the Stallions’ athletic director.

 Special to The Reporter

Marshall Christian Academy varsity girls basketball coach Chance Dendy received the 2A Coach of the Year award from the Alabama Christian Athletic Association.

The award was presented following the conclusion of the ACAA 2A State Tournament on Feb. 25 at Oxford Civic Center. Cornerstone-Rainsville beat Chilton 58-39 in the finals.

Cornerstone reached the finals by whipping Marshall Christian 56-22 in the semifinals on Feb. 23.

The 2A girls All-State Tournament team members are:

Kaylee Calloway, Chilton

Chelsea Oliver, Chilton

Jaelin Monroe, Cornerstone

Cathryn Lynn, Marshall Christian

Ashlynn Howard, Tabernacle

Makenzie Ely, MVP, Cornerstone

Varsity boys

The Marshall Christian varsity boys lost to Success Unlimited 62-43 in the ACAA 2A State Tournament quarterfinals on Feb. 23 at Oxford Civic Center. Tabernacle beat Success 84-76 in the finals on Feb. 25.

Members of the 2A All-State Tournament team are:

Donovin Norcross, Chilton

Jack Wagner, Cornerstone

Grant English, Eastwood

Trevor Glassco, Marshall

Jonathon Britt, Providence

Kenneth Willis, Success Unlimited

Terrance Sinclair, Success Unlimited

Daniel McCormick, Tabernacle

Christian Cleveland, Tabernacle

Jack Arsenault, Tuscaloosa

Bryant Howard, MVP, Tabernacle

Danny Lancaster of Tuscaloosa Christian was named 2A Coach of the Year.

