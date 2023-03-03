Marshall Christian Academy varsity girls basketball coach Chance Dendy received the 2A Coach of the Year award from the Alabama Christian Athletic Association.
The award was presented following the conclusion of the ACAA 2A State Tournament on Feb. 25 at Oxford Civic Center. Cornerstone-Rainsville beat Chilton 58-39 in the finals.
Cornerstone reached the finals by whipping Marshall Christian 56-22 in the semifinals on Feb. 23.
The 2A girls All-State Tournament team members are:
Kaylee Calloway, Chilton
Chelsea Oliver, Chilton
Jaelin Monroe, Cornerstone
Cathryn Lynn, Marshall Christian
Ashlynn Howard, Tabernacle
Makenzie Ely, MVP, Cornerstone
Varsity boys
The Marshall Christian varsity boys lost to Success Unlimited 62-43 in the ACAA 2A State Tournament quarterfinals on Feb. 23 at Oxford Civic Center. Tabernacle beat Success 84-76 in the finals on Feb. 25.
Members of the 2A All-State Tournament team are:
Donovin Norcross, Chilton
Jack Wagner, Cornerstone
Grant English, Eastwood
Trevor Glassco, Marshall
Jonathon Britt, Providence
Kenneth Willis, Success Unlimited
Terrance Sinclair, Success Unlimited
Daniel McCormick, Tabernacle
Christian Cleveland, Tabernacle
Jack Arsenault, Tuscaloosa
Bryant Howard, MVP, Tabernacle
Danny Lancaster of Tuscaloosa Christian was named 2A Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.