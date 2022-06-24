On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision to end the federally recognized right to abortion and return the issue back to states to decide.
The Court ruled on a case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, where the organization was suing Mississippi’s Department of Public Health for the state’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks.
The organization claimed the law went against the decisions made in previous Supreme Court cases, Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey, which made abortion legal across America based on the justices opinion in 1973.
The State of Mississippi argued those decisions were unconstitutional and wrongly decided, and the Supreme Court concurred, deciding 6-3 in favor of Dobbs and overturning the decisions of Roe and Casey.
In the majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, ”The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives… Roe was on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided, Casey perpetuated its errors, and those errors do not concern some arcane corner of the law of little importance to the American people.”
With the power to decide on abortion now returned to the state level, several states may ban abortion outright or place whatever limits they deem appropriate.
Alabama tried to pass one of the nation's strictest abortions bans in 2019 called the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, but it was put on hold by a federal judge. Now with the latest court decision, Gov. Kay Ivey said she will immediately ask for the hold to be removed.
“Today is a giant step forward for our country as, after decades, Roe is finally overturned. Folks, after almost 50 years of standing up for unborn babies, our prayers have been answered,” Ivey said.
“The fight continues, though. Here in Alabama, we have been preparing for this day when the decision-making authority on abortion is rightfully returned to the states. In 2019, I was proud to sign into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which is one of the strongest bans on abortion in the country. Currently, there is a halt by a federal judge on the enforcement of that law, but now that Roe is overturned, the state will immediately ask the court to strike down any legal barriers to enforcing this law.
“Every life is precious and a sacred gift from God. We will not relent in our efforts. Ensuring this 2019 law can be enforced is the next and very critical step to protecting our babies.
“This is a historic day, and I could not be more proud as a governor, a Christian and a woman to see this misguided and detrimental decision overturned.”
Congressman Robert Aderholt released the following statement on the decision: “Roe v. Wade was decided by appointed judges when I was 7 years old, precluding elected legislative bodies from deciding this issue.”
“Therefore, today is a watershed moment in the fight for life. The Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a landmark in the effort to protect the most vulnerable among us and guarantee their right to life and liberty.”
“Of course, this does not mean the end of abortions in the United States. The decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization only returns the responsibility of protecting the unborn to elected officials, and each state will govern independently on the issue, meaning that the fight for life will continue in many places across the country.”
“As a co-chair for the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, I believe this can be a turning point for Congress to expand our efforts to ensure a safe future for our nation’s children—born and unborn. I hope to see a shift towards adoptive services as an alternative to an abortion.”
“I pray for our nation and that this decision from the Supreme Court begins to bring our country back together as we protect the lives of the unborn.”
The Catholic Diocese of Birmingham also released a statement about the decision:
“Through ongoing pro-life initiatives ... we have advocated for this outcome for 49 years. We are grateful for and laud the Court for its nuanced opinion... Advances in biological science clearly underscore the unique dignity of every human life, from the very first moment of conception...
"Today’s decision marks a major step forward in constructing a culture of life. Over time, a culture of life becomes a culture of hope that honors and respects all.”
