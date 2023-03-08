BIRMINGHAM – Buckhorn coach Patrick Harding said his team “peaked at the right time.” So did 6-foot-5 freshman Caleb Holt.
Holt tallied 32 points, 18 rebounds and four assists to lead the Bucks (28-7) to a 65-56 victory over Mountain Brook (26-8) in Saturday’s AHSAA State Basketball Class 6A championship game at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena. He earned MVP honors and Buckhorn captured its first state title since 1995.
“He’s a generational talent,” Mountain Brook coach Tyler Davis said as he took his first look at the postgame stat sheet. “What do you want me to say? That’s a Lebron James, Michael Jordan performance.”
Holt scored Buckhorn’s first nine points of the third quarter and made 12-of-18 shots and 5-of-9 free throws. When he missed a dunk late in the fourth quarter, he corralled the loose ball and immediately scored a layup.
Holt’s 32-point performance came just three days after he scored 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the State semifinal victory over McGill-Toolen.
How did Holt evaluate his own performance? “I think I played pretty good,” he said. “I missed a lot of free throws. I’ve got to get back in the gym and practice free throws.”
Terrence Robinson added 10 points for Buckhorn, and Kyler Douglass hit four key free throws in the fourth quarter and finished with six points and three assists.
Ty Davis led Mountain Brook with 18 points, while Kyle Layton came off the bench to score 15 points, making 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Julius Clark added 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Buckhorn won its first state championship in 28 years – in Harding’s second season after coaching 24 years at Albertville.
“At Christmas, we weren’t very good. I’m not even sure we liked each other,” Harding said. “I’m a notoriously slow learner. It took me a while to figure out our roster and our rotation. Our kids played lights-out (in the final).”
Harding is being inducted into the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame in a June 3 banquet at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
He will join his late father, Roger, and his father-in-law, Richard Hayes, as MCSHOF inductees.
Harding was the Class 2A Player of the Year at DAR in 1985-86. His Patriots team finished as the runner-up in the 2A State Tournament.
He played at Snead State and Athens State before launching his coaching career at Douglas. He moved from Douglas to his alma mater for four seasons before coming to Albertville in 1997.
