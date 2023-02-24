When I was growing up, Momma did her grocery shopping on Saturday mornings. She made a list of everything we were out of and might need during the week. She thought long and hard about what all to buy because if we ran out of anything, we were just out of it till the next grocery trip. Like most women of that era, Mother didn’t waste anything, so she usually made her list on the back of an envelope that had been mailed to us from the electric company or South Central Bell. She didn’t reuse the envelopes full of letters we got from Brenda in Alaska, though. She kept those tucked away in our big family Bible.
In the early 1970s, Albertville didn’t have a huge variety of places to buy groceries. There weren’t any Wal-Marts or Dollar Generals in those days…no Publix or Sam’s Clubs either. We had a department store called Big K out on the highway, but it didn’t sell groceries and such…just things like Ponds face cream, 8-track tapes and boxes of stationary. I think there was another grocery store somewhere in town, but Momma chose to make her food purchases at the Piggly Wiggly. Back then, it was located on Broad Street close to the bakery and the hardware store.
She never had to buy a lot of things there because we had a big garden every summer and Momma canned hundreds of Mason jars full of vegetables for us to eat on during the year. We had a huge deep freezer, too, and she filled it up to the top, as well. We just had to buy necessities at the grocery store like flour, sugar and cornmeal…buckets of lard, gallons of milk, toilet paper and stuff like that. She also bought our meat there…slabs of bacon and rolls of sausage, plus bucket steak, beef liver and chicken gizzards were some of her favorite choices.
If there was enough money, we were able to get some fruit on our shopping trip…apples, oranges or bananas usually. I remember one time, the “Pig” had white seedless grapes on sale and Momma said we could get some. She selected a big cluster and put them in the top part of the shopping cart. I was pushing the buggy and as we walked the aisles, I started popping those grapes in my mouth every time Momma turned her head. It never occurred to me that I shouldn’t be eating them before we paid or that they should be washed first. I just knew they were delicious and sweet…and I was hungry.
I started getting a little nervous though as we neared the check-out counter because by that time, all that was left was a big, empty stem. I kept shuffling items around in the buggy trying to hide it as long as possible and avoid the inevitable. When everything was unloaded onto the conveyor belt except the loaf of bread in the front of the cart, I knew I was busted. Momma picked up that bag of Sunbeam and then narrowed her eyes at me when she saw the empty stalk underneath it.
I knew she was furious because clamped her lips together tight and shook her head at me. Without saying a word, she walked back to the produce department and got another bunch of grapes. She came back to the check-out stand and told the lady at the register to weigh them and then double it so she could pay for the ones I had eaten. She placed the empty stalk beside them and when the cashier started to throw it away, Momma told her to just put it in one of the bags. The manager was nearby and tried to tell her not to worry about paying for the ones I’d eaten because she was a good customer.
He didn’t know my mother very well, apparently.
She refused his offer, paid the bill and we loaded up the bags into the trunk of our Gran Torino.
It was a quiet trip back to Rabbit Town and my palms got sweaty just thinking about what was going to happen.
While my sister, Pam, helped unload the groceries, I was ordered to go pick a hickory switch off the bush at the corner of the house.
I cried and sniveled while picking the leaves off the narrow limb, and tried to do it as slowly as possible but Momma soon hollered out the door for me and I knew it was time to face my judgment.
The empty stalk lay on the dining room table when I walked into the house.
Mother pointed it out to me and then proceeded to recite the 8th commandment about how “Thou shalt not steal.” I tried to tell her I didn’t steal anything…just ate a few grapes, but she didn’t see it that way, and she said the Lord didn’t see it my way, either. Those grapes of wrath sure did put some stripes on the back of my legs that day, but I learned a good lesson that I still think about every single time I see the bags of white grapes at the grocery store…and I just keep on walking past them.
That bellyful of them that got me into so much trouble was enough to last a lifetime!
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
