When she’s not involved with her kids’ activities or shopping and hanging out with her friends at the lake, Melissa McKee likes to give back to her community in her spare time. The Albertville native was appointed to the Albertville city’s school board on May 16.
“I’m looking forward to working with the current board members, working with Dr. [Boyd] English and his team, but I also want to be a good resource and partner with teachers at any level in the school system,” McKee said. “Whether it’s an aide, or a teacher, or a nurse or a coach.”
McKee graduated from Albertville High School in 1998 as a third-generation Aggie graduate. After graduating from the University of Alabama, she began working for the department store chain Parisian in the human resources department. McKee then went on to work in the HR department for an engineering firm based in Atlanta for four years before moving back to Albertville in 2011. She worked for Wayne Farms up until 2020 when she became the senior HR manager at her current company, Tenneco, also known as Federal-Mogul.
She has two children in the Albertville school system, Miller Deason, in fifth grade, and Walker Deason, in first grade. She loves to watch them play sports with her husband, Clay McKee, who she married in 2020. McKee and her family attend Albertville First United Methodist Church where she has been a member since she was 8 years old.
She said her favorite thing about Albertville is the diversity of the community and the opportunities that come along with that. McKee has previously served two stints on the Albertville Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, as well as served on Keep Albertville Beautiful for close to five years.
“I want to be a support system for fellow parents,” she said. “I have invested interest in the system because my kids are there everyday, and I want to be a good representative of other parents who have kids in the system and focus on the needs of the schools, the students, the teachers and help make decisions that are best for all of those stakeholders.”
