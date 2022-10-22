This article is a guest opinion-editorial.
History tends to repeat itself.
Citizens can expect to pay 10% sales tax either way
For decades, the city councils have imposed sales taxes that have impacted all citizens of Marshall County, while only the city school systems have benefited. Whether this passes or not, the cities will soon pass another one cent sales tax. It will be 10% either way and once again, there will be more taxes paid by our county residents with no return for our children. For half the population to purchase from businesses within the cities and have no return for our children is simply wrong. That’s why all other counties in Alabama with the same situation have a shared sales tax distributed based on the student enrollment of each system. It is the most fair and equitable way.
We have had 20 years of full transparency
There is a glaring inequity in funding between the school districts in Marshall County. The gap grew in 2004 when Boaz City voted to create the Boaz City School System. This was the last major municipality that was still part of the county school system. This is not a new issue. Former Marshall County School Superintendents have addressed this inequity for years. During the time prior to the previous sales tax increase, in the early 2000s, legislators, Hinton Mitchem and Frank McDaniel worked with Marshall County Superintendent, Dr. Barry Kirkland, to commission a study from an unbiased group from Florida. The study revealed the disparities and inequitable funding for the county school district. Additionally, Superintendent Tim Nabors presented the need to the commission during his term. As superintendent, I have been fully transparent in discussing the challenges Marshall County Schools face. In 2019, I presented our budget and challenges to the County Commission in six public meetings. Additionally, over the last three years, we have had an unbiased company conducting facility analysis, which indicates some of our schools being over 200% capacity. The problem is not going away; rather, it is a growing problem as our buildings age and our county grows. Our county schools have needs of 160 million dollars for buildings alone. Land acquisition, excavating and other fees would push that number closer to 200 million. Meanwhile, while we wait, many of our children attend school in mobile classrooms.
Asbury needs a high school. Douglas needs a high school to address the overcrowding at each of the four schools there. DAR needs an elementary school and Brindlee Mountain High School needs a lunchroom, gymnasium, and classrooms. This tax alone, will not cover all of those needs. However, it could be a start. Nobody ever wants to raise taxes. I am the same. However, we simply don’t have an option. What is the solution otherwise?
This is a shared, countywide sales tax
I love Marshall County. We are blessed to live in such a great place to raise our children. The purpose of all education is to prepare students for gainful employment and to become productive members of society. I want all students from our county and city schools to graduate prepared for just that. The majority of county residents work in the cities, spend their tax dollars in the cities and have no return for their children.
My goal is to improve educational opportunities and outcomes for all Marshall County children. This sales tax would bring in somewhere between 15-19 million dollars. With a shared sales tax, based on student enrollment, Marshall County will receive approximately one-third; Albertville City Schools will receive approximately one-third; and Arab City Schools, Guntersville City Schools, and Boaz City Schools will share the remaining one-third. Under the current sales tax structure in 2021, Guntersville City received per student $3,130, Arab City $1,321, Boaz City $1,125, Albertville City $986 and Marshall County $359.
Marshall County’s growth and prosperity brings added issues to address
The success of the progressive leaders in our county have brought growth in both population and businesses; so much so that schools in Marshall County are above capacity and city systems are forced to restrict their enrollment. Again, while city councils have imposed sales taxes that impact all citizens in Marshall County, only the city school systems have benefited. The parents of students attending Marshall County Schools shop within the cities and support the businesses in Marshall County. Our county school children deserve to benefit. While the cities have passed taxes on all citizens of the county to support their schools, we have not had the fortune of receiving any of those funds for our student needs. Due to the continued annexations of the businesses in the county, the disparities continue to grow.
The city council has the ability to lower and adjust taxes/fees due to the income of this shared tax. The county does not have that flexibility.
Current leadership
As elected officials, we serve as a public trust. The citizens elected us to make decisions knowing there may be resistance from those who do not have all the details. It is called doing the right thing as a public servant, rather than being a politician. The actions of some of our previous elected officials have had unintended negative consequences that have and will continue to effect one-third of the entire student population. This is the best and most fair action for our current County Commission to take.
The citizens elected us to lead. This includes making difficult decisions that doing the job well requires. This vote will make a significant difference in the education of all children in Marshall County.
Cindy Wigley is superintendent of Marshall County Schools, which includes Asbury, Brindlee Mountain, DAR and Douglas schools.
