It was a big day for Geraldine High School on Wednesday afternoon, as a trio of standout female athletes made their college commitments official.
And they won’t have to go far from home, or be far apart from each other as the trio of Jaden Dismuke, Lilly Rowell, and Lydia West each inked with Snead State.
Dismuke and Rowell were standouts on the Geraldine volleyball team for four years and will continue their careers with the Parsons spikers, while West shined on the softball diamond and will join the Parsons softball program.
“For both the volleyball and softball programs, it speaks highly about the type of players they are,” Geraldine volleyball coach Renee Bearden, who coached all three athletes, said of the trio. “They play multiple sports, they all in the offseason are in the gym or the weight room working out, or playing travel ball, and all three balance their school work really well. They’re leaders both on and off the court and all around great kids.
“I knew from a young age that they were going to play at the next level because of their hard work, without a question.”
Bearden got an up close and personal look at all three, but saw the most of Dismuke and Rowell, who spent all four years at Geraldine as members of the varsity team.
After learning the ropes their freshman year, both turned into starters in 2019, helping the team to a State runner-up finish at the 3A State Tournament.
Dismuke turned into one of the area’s top defensive specialists, and was a 2020 All-State selection. During her time in the purple and white she amassed over 1,000 career digs, and along with Rowell and West, helped the Bulldogs to a ninth-straight area tournament title this past fall, along with the team making a trip to the State Tournament in Birmingham.
Rowell morphed into one of the area’s most feared hitters over her career, eclipsing both 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs in her career, culminating this past season with a spot on the AL.com Super All-State Team, which honors the top players in the state on a single team, taking players from all classes.
According to Bearden, the experience of being thrown into the fire of 2019 helped put the pair in position to be where they are today, and sees their signing with Snead State as a bittersweet moment.
“They’re both players that have the volleyball intellect,” Bearden explained. “They get the game, and as a coach that makes it easier to do more dynamic things on the court. They’re great players. I’m heartbroken their time at Geraldine has come to an end, but on the other hand, I know their future is extremely bright beyond Geraldine High School.
“To move a young player up takes a lot of trust in the athlete, but those were two girls that I constantly see at school. So they were always involved in the game, and their love for volleyball is amazing and that’s certainly helped. They were on the 2019 runner-up team, and they were young, but being young is what helped them be successful. In 2019 they had to grow up and be successful, and step on the court and play in a state championship. And any kid on any level that’s tough, but that paid off for them and the program in the long run.”
The pair joins a Snead State volleyball team that is coming off its best season in school history, coming within a game of reaching the NJCAA Tournament this past fall.
West has turned into one of the area’s top pitchers and hitters, and emerged as a leader for the Bulldogs over the past season.
Over the past two seasons of varsity play, West has hit over .400 at the plate, and this past season got stronger as the season went on from the circle. West tossed three complete game shutouts last spring, including two in the postseason, helping Geraldine reach the regional round and a final mark of 20-14-1.
She joins a Parsons team that has former teammate and catcher during the 2021 season, Tinsley Satterfield, on the current roster. The Parsons were 28-21 on the diamond a year ago and are coached by Tracy Grindrod.
