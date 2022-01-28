Front row, from left, Geraldine seniors Lydia West, Lilly Rowell and Jaden Dismuke all signed with Snead State during a Wednesday ceremony in the lobby of Nix Gymnasium. West will play softball for the Parsons while Rowell and Dismuke will continue their volleyball careers. Back, from left, are GHS head softball coach Casey Isbill and GHS head volleyball coach Renee Bearden.