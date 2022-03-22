A money in the bank-ladder match-battle royal is coming to Boaz on Saturday night at 431 Sports Arena, the home of professional wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain.
“This will be a 25 man, woman and midget battle royal,” said arena owner and pro wrestling legend Mickey “The Hammer” Henry.
Little Papa Pump, a fan favorite and Extreme Midget Wrestling star, will be on the card along with Black Superstar Brian Wills, Master C, Luchador Misterioso and Circus of Chaos.
“Circus of Chaos is two young guys who dress up like clowns,” Henry said. “They go all over the place.”
Saturday night’s show is a fundraiser for 431 Sports Arena’s annual toy and bicycle giveaway at Christmas.
Doors open at 6:30 with bell time at 8:30. Henry allows children to play in the ring before the matches start.
General admission tickets are $6 with ringside reserved seats selling for $7. Tickets are $1 for children ages 11-and-under, while children ages 6-and-under receive free admission.
It’s also student night, and tickets for middle school and high school students are $5.
“This is fun for the whole family,” Henry said. “I don’t allow vulgarity.”
Henry offers a pro wrestling school at 431 Sports Arena. For more information about Saturday’s match or the wrestling school, call Henry at 256-515-3108.
