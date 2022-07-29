This is an opinion column.
On Thursday, our Reporter staff saluted our two outstanding interns, Rebecca Kovac and Chance Cofield, with a lunchtime feast of chicken fingers, fries and sweet treats to show our appreciation for their contributions to the paper during the late spring and summer.
Becca, a rising senior at Auburn University, reached out to me earlier this year about working an internship with us. News Editor Daniel Taylor and I had already talked about the possibility of adding an intern, and when I heard from Becca, I knew we had found the right one.
Becca is the granddaughter of my friends Bill and Barbara Yancy of Guntersville. Thanks to Bill’s Facebook posts, I knew Becca was excelling as a journalism major at Auburn University.
When she started in late May, we threw a variety of stories at her, and all she did was hit home runs. She continued to do so all summer long, never saying no to anything we asked her to cover. She gained experience that I hope proves valuable to her now and when she launches her professional career after graduation.
During Thursday’s luncheon, Becca talked about being excited for the 2022 Auburn football season. Besides all the home games, she has tickets to road games at Georgia and Alabama. She’s also slated to be part of the leadership team for The Jungle, the official student section of Auburn men’s basketball.
To borrow a baseball term, Chance has been our utility player this summer. He’s assisted us in advertising, circulation and the business office without complaint. He’s been ready and willing to accomplish whatever task we’ve asked of him.
Jonathan Bottomlee, our advertising director, told me Chance’s help has been invaluable to him.
A former Albertville Aggie cross country standout, Chance will be a senior runner for the Auburn University-Montgomery cross country team. In 2021, he was named to the Gulf South Conference Fall Academic Honor Roll. He also achieved the third-fastest four-mile time in school history with a 21:24.70 at the CBU Memphis Twilight meet last Sept. 4.
Chance has been training all summer for the 2022 season, running at least 50 miles a week.
Becca finished up her time with us Friday, and Chance returns to AUM on Aug. 9. It’s my prayer God keeps them healthy, safe and pours out His blessings on them during the 2022-23 school year.
Remembering my daddy
Sunday, July 31 is the second anniversary of my father’s death.
Edwin Allen was a patient in the intensive care unit at Marshall Medical Center South when the Lord called him home. Due to the restrictions on visitation caused by COVID-19 during that time in 2020, neither my brother, Jeff, nor I had a chance to say goodbye.
But someday, we’ll see him again in Heaven, where there’ll be no sad farewells and no tear-dimmed eyes.
On Wednesday, I was surprised to receive a phone call from a former co-worker of Daddy’s. My father worked 32 years for the USDA at Wayne Poultry in Albertville. The gentleman said, “Edwin was a giving person. You have never said enough good things about him.”
I thanked Daddy’s friend for the phone call and his kind words, because they certainly made my day.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
