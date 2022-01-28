Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent hopes a new chaplain program within his department will help not only grieving families, but also first responders working sometimes grisly death scenes.
The new chaplain division, led by Boaz Church of God’s Zach Stanford, will provide a chaplain on all death calls, Nugent said.
“It’s hard enough to be a first responder, but often times, they are the ones responding to awful scenes of murders, suicides, car wrecks, whatever,” Nugent said. “Death is a hard thing to deal with, particularly when it is unexpected, violent or involves children.”
Stanford said he has been working for the past four months attending calls through the coroner’s office. He has gathered three additional clergy members to the chaplain program and has plans to add at least three more.
“The Marshall County Coroner sends me a message about what the case is,” Stanford said. “I then relay the information to the staff. The person closest to the call that can respond will.
“We know there often times will be family and, of course, there will be first responders at the scene. Those responders may include members of a police or fire department, sheriff’s deputies or members of a volunteer fire department.
“We want to create a presence and an expectation within the first responder community. We want them to get to know us, which will make them more comfortable to reach out if they need services.”
Stanford said the chaplain department will continue to check in and work with victims’ families for a few weeks following the death, but he plans to have services available for first responders over the long term.
“It’s not uncommon for our first responders to attend five or six calls a day,” Nugent said. “They don’t get any time in between some of these calls to process what happened and think about it.
“I’m proud of my guys and all first responders. Last year, we worked 600 calls and 20 homicides. We responded to incidents overnight and on holidays.
“Until last October, my assistant coroners were strictly volunteer and didn’t get any compensation.”
Stanford will serve as lead chaplain within the division, a role through which he will train, organize and lead other chaplains as the division grows.
Currently, Nugent said the chaplains will serve on a volunteer basis and will receive no compensation.
“We will be looking for funding sources and use that money for training, resources and supplies,” Nugent said.
Anyone wanting to learn more about the chaplain division or to apply to be a member, call Stanford at 256-593-3689.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.