HUNTSVILLE — The University of Alabama in Huntsville men’s basketball team earned the 2022-23 Gulf South Conference regular season championship in its 93-81 victory over visiting Valdosta State on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall.
UAH improved to 24-6 (19-5 GSC), while VSU slid to 18-12 (14-10 GSC).
The Chargers started action in the 2023 GSC Men’s Basketball Championships as the No. 1 seed, with a first-round matchup against eighth-seeded Mississippi College at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall on Tuesday night.
The four remaining teams after Tuesday’s quarterfinals games travel to Birmingham for the final two rounds, scheduled for Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 at Samford’s Pete Hanna Center.
Sophomore Luke Burnett guided the Chargers offense in the victory against Valdosta State with a team-high 25 points, as he went 9-for-15 from the field and 7-of-11 on 3-pointers. He has eclipsed 20 points in a game seven times this season.
Burnett was joined in double-figures by Max Shulman with 15 points, followed by Chaney Johnson and Jack Kostel with 12 points apiece. Shulman nearly achieved a double-double with nine assists in the game to go along with his 15 points.
Johnson additionally led the Chargers on the boards with eight rebounds, while Kostel added six assists. Former Albertville star Dane Harding rated second on the team with seven assists in addition to notching nine points and three rebounds.
UAH shot 54.8 percent from the field (34-of-62) and 45.2 percent on 3-pointers (14-of-31), as the squad held the edge over VSU in bench points (35-25) and points in the paint (38-30).
This is the first time the Chargers have earned a GSC regular season championship since the 2015-16 campaign.
