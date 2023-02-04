The 2023 Marshall County Democratic Club’s Ken Burns Memorial Scholarship Application is now available to graduating seniors through their high school counselor, at area public libraries, and from any Democratic Club member. You can also request an application via email to HYPERLINK “mailto:susanmc@charter.net” \t “_blank” susanmc@charter.net.
The Club will again award two educational scholarships in memory of long-time educator, community supporter, and Club member Ken Burns of Asbury to be used for academic or vocational training beyond high school.
The two scholarships in the amount of $750.00 each will be awarded on the basis of academic background, a 500-word essay, activities, and a letter of recommendation.
Applicants must be a resident of Marshall County and a citizen of the United States, a graduating senior from a Marshall County Public High School with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, will attend an accredited vocational or academic two or four-year institution as a full-time student, and provide documentation of participation in extracurricular activities. Complete instructions are included in the scholarship application packet.
The topic for this year’s essay is: Members of the Supreme Court of the United States are more diverse now than at any time in our nation’s history. Why is this diversity important?
Completed scholarship application packages must be received by March 15. The scholarship award must be used during or within one calendar year following award announcement. Winners will be notified by April 15.
Donations to the fund are always appreciated by mailing a check to the Marshall County Democratic Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 203, Guntersville, AL 35976.
