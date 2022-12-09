BOAZ, Ala. — Tony Simmons believes in the power of prayer and has seen it in action this week.
Wednesday night, two of his granddaughters, two of their cousins and a good friend were involved in a car accident in Boaz while the youth were on their way to Bible study at an Albertville Church.
Simmons said his granddaughter Anna Kate, 18, was driving the vehicle involved in a two-car collision on Alabama 168 at King Street at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
His 15-year-old granddaughter, Allie, Ethan Parrish, 19, and Levi Parrish, 10, were injured along with family friend, Brooklyn Powell, 15.
“We don’t know any of the details at this point,” Simmons said Thursday afternoon.
“What we do know is they are all going to be okay. There are no life-threatening injuries.”
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie said Anna pulled out from King Street onto Alabama 168 in front of a 2009 Saturn driven by Eddie Cox, 60. Cox was traveling East on Alabama 168.
Cox sustained injuries in the accident and was transported to Marshall Medical Center South.
Allie suffered a brain bleed, concussion, collapsed lung due to a cracked rib, neck injuries, bruises and a possible broken arm. She is currently recovering at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Anna Kate has neck injuries. Brooklyn suffered a hip injury. Both are also receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital.
Ethan suffered a badly bruised sternum, concussion, brain bleed and extensive bruising. He celebrated his 19th birthday Wednesday, and at 19, was too old to be treated at Children’s so he was taken to UAB Hospital.
Simmons said all four were initially transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment before being loaded into ambulances for transfer to Birmingham. Dense fog forced officials to transport them by ambulance rather than by chopper, Simmons said.
Levi, 10, was treated at the scene of the accident and released to his family.
Simmons said all the children are alert and know family members visiting or checking in via internet conversations.
The youth were on their way to pick up some dinner to take with them to Bible study at North Broad Street Church of Christ in Albertville when the accident occurred, Simmons said.
“The Bible study turned into a prayer warrior event,” Simmons said. “We had about 50 prayer warriors with the family at the emergency room waiting area.
“We’ve had so many people comment and reach out to us to let us know they are praying for us. We are just so thankful they are okay.”
Simmons said fire and rescue members had to extricate Ethan and Allie as the second vehicle involved in the accident struck their side of the car.
“We talked to Ethan this morning (Thursday) on video chat and he’s feeling better,” Simmons said.
“The team of doctors working with Allie said she’s going to be in the hospital for a few days yet. She’s having lots of tests done.”
Ethan is a 2022 graduate of Boaz High School currently working at his family’s garage in Mountainboro.
Anna is a 2022 graduate of Douglas High School and is currently attending Snead State Community College.
Allie and Brooklyn are both sophomores at Douglas High School and the best of friends, Simmons said.
