Dear Editor,
Once one has studied Alabama's bid law for three years or more, it gives you a pretty good insight into detecting when an awarding authority is not following the rules. In other words, if you know the rules, you can call the game.
It has been quite an eye opener to see how our officials react to being told they are violating the state's bid law, especially when it comes to doling out the millions of dollars in paving contracts. Am I sure of what I claim? Absolutely, or I wouldn't claim it, and it's easy to explain how the county does it, that violates the law.
Last year I spoke to the commission, and explained it, and I sorta expected to start a dialogue that would steer them to want change from being in violation to a status of being compliant. Was I fooled. From that point, they doubled down without asking one question. There are two controlling laws that the county uses, one the state (competitive) bid law, and the public works law. The state bid law is used for any material (supplies) or service and must be let for bid if they will exceed $15,000 in a year, and the public works law is for PROJECTS (buildings, roads, repair and maintenance of buildings and roads, etc.) and must be let to bid if they exceed $50,000.
What the county (and city) does is, using the state bid law, at the first of the fiscal year they seek bids for supplies and materials (annual contract) and can be a unit price contract. One being asphalt, the material only, for county use. Here comes the violation. When advertising for asphalt, they add this phrase "(complete in place).” Asphalt, complete in place, is paving. Doing this gives a contractor all the county's paving for a year at a time, a unit price contract, without any more competition, millions of dollars.
Paving is a public works project and must be bid by the project with plans and specifications for each project, and must be a fixed price contract. No such thing as an annual contract for paving. They can combine two or three projects as long as there are plans and specifications and it is a fixed price. It's nearing election time.
Joel Kennamer
Guntersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.