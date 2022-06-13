For Snead State head coach Casey Underwood, the experience of winning the ACCC Tournament for the first time, and getting to make the trip west to Grand Junction, Colorado is not one he or the players will ever forget, but according to Underwood, getting to accomplish those milestones with this team is what made the 2022 season special.
From the moment the team’s two planes touched down in Denver, the trip to the Junior College World Series became one of soaking in the moments, and getting to experience things on and off the field they hadn’t ever seen, and might not see again. Like a snowstorm in late May.
“It was absolutely amazing,” Underwood said of their time in Colorado. “To be able to take these guys, some that have never flown before and some that have never been out of the state out Alabama, it was awesome to be able to do that as a team and a family. Loading up the planes in Atlanta we had to split up into two groups so one was an hour ahead. We get on the bus in Denver, and we drive 45 minutes out of town and run into a snow storm.
“So, the weather change was unreal, the scenery, guys are running up and down the sides of the bus taking pictures of the mountain range, we had four hours from Denver to Grand Junction of just breathtaking, beautiful scenery.”
From there, the rock star treatment began, with the Parsons bus picking up a local news crew outside of Grand Junction, who interviewed the team on the bus, and went to the hotel with them that night to do a documentary-style collection of videos with the team.
The next day, the team took its photos inside the stadium, and by Saturday, those same photos were turned into a unique and rare keepsake: A stack of Snead State baseball cards, with each player, coach, and manager getting their own card to remember the trip by.
Sandwiched between that experience, the team got to give back to the community in a number of ways, including helping coach the Challenger League, similar to the Miracle League here in Sand Mountain, while other players and coaches helped put on a clinic for area baseball players. Friday, after another practice session, the team got to see the Grand Junction monument, and were treated to a banquet that featured a number of coaches and players who were inducted into the Junior College World Series Hall of Fame.
“We were treated like rock stars the whole time,” Underwood said. “We can’t thank the town of Grand Junction enough, and the people of Grand Junction. The whole town shut down for two weeks, and it’s amazing the turnout and the support that the community gives to these guys. It’s just an unreal experience.
“I can’t thank Boaz enough and the surrounding communities for what they did at home. For the turnout that we had at the parade and the local support we had, it was like when we got to Grand Junction, it was the same way we were treated in Boaz. For the first time to ever be there and see it, it was kind of shocking to see how many people truly care about junior college baseball.”
That support for the event showed at the stadium both nights the Parsons took the field, with Underwood estimating between five and six thousand fans on the first night, then upwards of seven thousand fans on night two.
Also on-hand were dozens of Snead State fans, alumni, family, and more who made the long trip out to Grand Junction to make sure they could say they were there for the most historic trip in Snead State baseball history.
All the while, the local fans wanted anything and everything Snead State they could get their hands on.
“The crowd was amazing, I think we had five or six thousand at the game, then the second night we played and there was seven to eight thousand there,” Underwood continued. “A great atmosphere, to see all the people, and asking for autographs, they were treated like pro athletes. Everywhere they went there was a kid pulling at them, they wanted the signature, or their batting gloves and hats, anything they have. We took some Snead State stuff there and to be able to give to the kids there, hopefully they’re still wearing it in Grand Junction.
“It was an experience. It’s amazing because it’s easy to see that at a Braves game, or an Alabama or Auburn game where everybody is there to root for them. But you get to Grand Junction and you’ve got 10 teams, and the town just fills the place up. The fanbase that we had for Snead was pretty impressive. The parents, the grandparents, the aunts and uncles, the former players that made the hike to come support Snead State because of how much it meant to them, and how many watched it on video. The support you were getting back home and then to walk out into that stadium was something special.”
While the games in Colorado didn’t go the way the Parsons had hoped, getting eliminated in two games, Underwood said he was proud of the way the team carried themselves, and the way they represented the community and Snead State, noting that only one team leaves Grand Junction on top of the mountain every year.
“Those two games, there’s not a game that will define who we are,” Underwood noted. “As a coach I was proud to be able to take that group of young men, and to be able to represent Boaz, Snead State, and the State of Alabama for what they did on and off the field. I can’t thank them enough for their character and the way they carried themselves. What a special season it was, there was only one team that left that place on cloud nine, but it was an experience we’ll learn form.
“The talent was really, really good, we’re facing power five guys, the first night we’re facing a guy that signed with Tennessee, then you’re facing a guy who signed with Texas, There’s Texas commits and Arizona commits, it’s really good talent. We went out there, we competed, and we got after it. I’m as proud of my guys whether we won the whole thing with how they carried themselves, and what a representation of Snead State, and I couldn’t be more proud of that.”
One thing that made the trip extra special personally for Underwood, was getting the chance to make the World Series with Coach Gerry Ledbetter on the staff, and his wife, Carolyn, being able to make the trip too. The pair that had helped build Snead State baseball into what it is today, was something that Underwood will cherish as much as any victory.
“Being able to do that with Coach Ledbetter and Mrs. Led, to be able to have them right there with us, for as much as they’ve done for the community and for Snead State, being able to have those two as part of this was extra special,” Underwood added. “Those are the two that are the most deserving to be able to be part of that trip.”
Underwood was also quick to thank the work of Dr. Whitmore and Snead Athletic Director Mark Richard for the work they did throughout the season, and helping make it possible for the team to make the trip out to Grand Junction, an expensive endeavor that came together quickly, especially with the softball team also make the national tournament a weekend earlier.
But for all Underwood had to say about the team and their accomplishments, he said it was the family-like bond that the created over the season that he’ll remember them for.
“It’s a special group,” Underwood concluded. “We talked in Grand Junction about this team and everything else, but I’ll remember that this group truly bought into one another, they’re a true family. Every group has its ups and downs, but no matter what, your brother to your right and left meant more to you than anyone else. I’ll remember they played as a team, and they played together. It was a special, special run, to say the least.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.