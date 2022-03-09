The scariest thing about Guntersville’s state championship may just be what’s the come for the rest of the state.
In a rare feat that was accomplished Saturday morning in Birmingham, the Wildcats captured the title without a senior on the roster, or a player who had ever played at both Jacksonville State or Legacy Arena.
A team that closed the season on an 18-game winning streak, winning 15 of those games by double figures, and they’ll have everyone back next season.
Another offseason and season where Olivia Vandergriff will have had more opportunities to work on her shot, ball-handling, and the chance to face other top competition during the summer and fall. Another chance for Tazi Harris, who already has D1 offers, a chance to work on her craft in the post, and to refine her shooting touch on a developing 3-point game. Another year of Ivey Marsh, Lainie Phillips and Brylee Hill to improve their shot, their all-around games, and to grow their confidence. Not to mention, an off-season for the Wildcats’ young bench to grow, mature, get bigger, stronger, and better, to possibly make the team deeper than it was this season was they only went seven or so deep.
And for Harris, Marsh and others, they have at least two more seasons to go for Guntersville. This is a program that is setup for success now and in the future, and even if they don’t reach the apex again, have already proven they aren’t a one-hit wonder after reaching the Sweet 16 in the first year under Kenny Hill.
The team was already likely to be the heavy favorites coming into next season, but with another year under all of their belts, along with now being battle tested on the biggest stages, and Coach Hill scheduling multiple 7A and out of state teams each year, there isn’t much if anything that the girls on this team haven’t seen.
Perhaps the biggest challenge going forward for Guntersville is that the secret is out. There is no having Vandergriff, Harris, Marsh, Phillips or Hill sneak up on anyone. No matter who they play, from 7A teams outside of the Sand Mountain Area, to 3A teams they might face in the Marshall County Tournament, the Wildcats know that every game, they are going to get every team’s best shot, because if a team may not win the state championship at the end of the year, perhaps the best consolation prize is beating the defending champions along the way. The absolutely definition of no days off.
It was an incredible run for this Guntersville team, both throughout the regular season and in capturing the school’s first state championship in girl’s basketball history. It should certainly be celebrated to no end, and remembered forever in the city.
But with so much talent coming back and the expectations that come with being a champion and returning the entire roster, one can’t help but be excited to look ahead at what’s to come for this program and this group of girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.