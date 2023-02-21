A stolen truck full of tools from Boaz landed a Leighton woman behind bars.
Jazlyn Laine Terry, 26, of Leighton, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property after a Colbert County Sheriff’ Office investigation recently.
Boaz Police contacted investigators with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office for help in locating a Dodge 2500 pickup truck, estimated to be valued at $10,000. The truck contained an estimated $20,000 worth of Dewalt tools, all reportedly stolen from the Boaz area.
Boaz Police were able to supply detectives with a possible address in extreme eastern Colbert County. When investigators arrived at that address, they reportedly found the stolen truck in the yard of a home.
A further investigation recovered numerous Dewalt tools that authorities said matched the ones police in Boaz had reported as stolen.
Terry was taken to the Colbert County Jail on a $10,000 bond with outstanding warrants for out-of-state agencies.
She has since been released and is currently in the custody of the Moulton Police Department.
