ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A family pet is credited with waking a family in time to flee a devastating apartment fire early Thursday morning.
Haleigh Hughes said her dog woke her and her husband, Chris, by barking at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday. The family lived in one of the upstairs units at Governor’s Place Apartments on George Wallace Drive in Albertville.
“Chris got up to see what was upsetting the dog and he came back saying the apartment was on fire,” Haleigh said. “We got our daughter up and out, knocked on the neighbor’s door and went downstairs to knock on another neighbor’s door.”
Chris said efforts to return to the apartment to retrieve basic belongings were thwarted by high heat and thick smoke.
“It was just too much,” he said. “I couldn’t get back in there to get her purse or anything.
“We just have what we are wearing now. Everything else is gone.”
Misty Pell and James Elrod also lived in another upstairs unit.
“We’ve lived here for about two years,” Pell said. “Everything we had is gone now. I just don’t know what we are going to do.”
The families are among four awaiting assistance from the American Red Cross. All four units in building D were damaged by smoke, fire and water. The Red Cross will provide lodging and food assistance to the families.
Albertville Fire Chief Jason Beam said the call came in at 5:34 a.m. and three engines from stations 1, 2 and 3 responded with an ambulance.
No injuries were reported among the residents or firefighters, he said.
Additional off-duty firefighters were called in for assistance.
Beam said victims reported hearing smoke detectors going off during the fire. However, he believes the fire was located in the attic at one time and the family pet smelled smoke before it breached the apartment.
Beam said the State Fire Marshal was expected to arrive later Thursday to investigate the fire. No cause had been named and neither had an exact location of where the fire started, Beam said Thursday morning.
