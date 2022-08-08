An ongoing investigation into Joe’s Pawn Shop in Albertville could lead to more arrests and additional state and federal charges.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said during a press conference Monday six people had been arrested in connection with first-degree receiving stolen goods charges. Five of those have posted bond and been released from the Marshall County Jail.
“On Aug. 4, a search warrant was executed at Joe’s Pawn Shop located on U.S. 431 South in Guntersville,” Sims said. “The search warrant was issued based on a four-month joint investigation involving Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office. Also, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart, Target, Lowes, and Home Depot assisted in the investigation.
“The investigation revolved around the buying and selling of stolen property.”
During the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to have been stolen were recovered. Many of the items were still in original new packaging that was determined to be stolen from Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and Target stores. The estimated total of these items is $42,000.
Additionally, Sims announced 263 guns, a variety of gun accessories and $88,000 in cash was seized in last Thursday’s raid of the business located on U.S. 431.
Arrested were:
• Joe Cephus Campbell III, of Timber Lane, Albertville. He was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. He posted a $225,000 bond and was released from jail.
• Wandarine “Wanda” Campbell, of Berkshire Lane, Albertville. She was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property. She posted a $50,000 bond and was released from jail.
Both Joe and Wanda Campbell are owners of the business, Sims said.
• Santo Feliz Andres, 21, of Ruby Avenue, Albertville,
• John Calton Eller, 52, of Winfrey Road, Boaz.
• Zachary Mathew Shake, 23, of Oneonta Cut-Off Road, Albertville.
• Dylan Wayne Green, 23, of Bearden Road, Albertville.
Each of the four employees was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and had a $50,000 bond set.
Shake is the only employee remaining in the jail as of Monday afternoon.
Sims said the Sheriff’s Office seized various items and guns but has not seized the shop itself. The business has been returned to the owners and may reopen at some point in the future.
However, anyone who may have pawned items at Joe’s Pawn Shop must contact Joe or Wanda Campbell or a representative of the business about retrieving the items.
“We do not have control over the business,” Sims said. “We also cannot give legal advice. Those with pawn tickets may need to consult with an attorney about their rights.”
Ashley “Ash” Lightner, assistant special agent in charge for the ATF Nashville Field Division, attended the press conference Monday and praised Sims and all the agencies involved with the case.
He said the ATF will continue to trace the firearms, working to see if any had been reported as used in a crime.
“We are going through them as we speak,” Lightner said. “It is just going to take time.”
Sims said his investigators continue to sift through pawn tickets and receipts.
“Because of the sheer volume of pawn tickets and receipts, it will take time to examine those to determine if any other property may be stolen or not,” Sims said. “We ask the public to be patient as this is still an ongoing investigation.”
Sims commended the ATF and Secret Service for their assistance with the case.
“I want to commend my investigators and special agents with the Secret Service and ATF for their hard work and many hours they put into this investigation,” Sims said. “Only by working together can we achieve cases like this. An operation that dealt with buying and selling stolen property has been shut down in this county and that is a big deal.”
